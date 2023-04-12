Eerie Battles Fought and Won in Laverne’s Book

Book Takes Readers to a World of Cult, Exorcism, Aliens and More
YORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever been attacked by a demon, confronted a satanic cult, or fought plain evil, or black, magic? Have you ever encountered and helped release earthbound ghosts? What about extraterrestrial aliens or even crime scene intuitive investigations?
Book author Laverne E. Denyer says “I have. Many times.” In a book she wrote, readers will discover information about a few stories of my many years of interventions with ghosts, demons, and other nasty beings and situations.
“These are all true stories of my encounters with paranormal or psychic activities, which caused discomfort and harm to my clients and me,” Laverne says. Laverne is a ghost hunter, cult rescuer, exorcist, and warrior priest. Some of the stories are about lost and confused souls. Others are of malevolent beings determined to wreak havoc. One is of a person determined to rid himself of alien intrusions.
“Not all stories are evil or frightening, but all are rewarding in one way or another. All the stories are true, with names changed to protect innocents,” says Laverne.
Born into a world different from everyone around her, Laverne has had many experiences far beyond the norm. Her soul calling is to be a Warrior Priest. She helps people build healthy lives and follow their soul's purpose through a variety of modalities. At the same time, she is a protector and guardian of the planet and its inhabitants. All of this while living a life as a wife, a mom, and many other roles in the mundane world. Laverne has written a variety of things over many decades.
A great deal of Laverne’s technical writing experience was for the public-school system, local to national. Most importantly, Laverne has also always written about the metaphysical and spiritual realms. She has amassed quite a few items in a variety of genres and topics.
She has worked in multiple settings throughout her life in both the mundane and esoteric world. As a retired (mostly) teacher, she finally has time and desire to strengthen and expand her holistic and spiritual work. In the mundane world, she has a B.A. with majors in Psychology and Religious studies, and a minor in Philosophy. Prior to that she earned an A.S. in Architectural Design.
She also has an M.A. in Curriculum and Instruction focused on Educational Technology, and a Tier I Educational Leadership degree and credential. On top of that, she has a religious PhD in Religious Studies and Psychological Counseling. Learning and applying what is learned through all modalities is the continual pattern of her life.
"Ghosts, Demons, and Other Nasties: Psychic Battles Fought and Won” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores worldwide!
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
