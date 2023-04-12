Submit Release
Enara Law Announces Expansion with New Office in Tucson, Arizona

Enara Law Business Lawyers Logo

Enara Law PLLC- Bringing Legal to Light

Enara Law expands its Southwest presence with a new office in Tucson to better serve Arizona clients

Having a presence in Tucson reinforces our commitment to the State of Arizona”
— George Chebat, Managing Attorney
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Law, a leading business and litigation law firm, announced today its expansion in Arizona with a new office in Tucson. The expansion is part of the firm's strategic growth plan to better serve its clients in the Southwest region and beyond.

The Tucson office will be led by the growing team of attorneys at Enara Law, who bring decades of business and legal experience to the firm’s commercial litigation and business practices.

"Having a presence in Tucson reinforces our commitment to the State of Arizona," said George Chebat, Managing Attorney. "We are excited about growing our practice to serve businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs in Tucson and the surrounding areas."

The new office presence will offer the same full range of business law services, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, intellectual property, and commercial litigation that Firm clients have grown accustomed to throughout Arizona. The Firm’s new presence and expanding team of highly skilled attorneys and staff members look forward to continuing the exceptional legal services Enara’s clients have come to know and value.

The new Tucson Enara Law PLLC office is located at: 3075 N Swan Rd, Unit 024, Tucson, AZ 85712.

About Enara Law PLLC

Enara Law PLLC is a leading business and litigation law firm with offices in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tucson, and Washington D.C. The Firm's attorneys have extensive experience in a wide range of practice areas, including corporate law, intellectual property, commercial litigation, and real estate.

The Firm is committed to providing its clients with exceptional legal representation and personalized service in dedication to Bringing Legal to Light® and moving away from traditional firm ancient billing practices, and lack of communication.

If your business is in need of legal help, contact the team at Enara Law for a confidential consultation at (844) 854-8544 or visit our website at EnaraLaw.com

Jay Matthews
Enara Law PLLC
+1 602-698-6787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Enara Law Business and Litigation Attorneys

