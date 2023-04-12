A World of Perceptions in a Story Masterpiece

Traverse a New World in “Night of the Phantom: Episode One”
YORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perception is a powerful tool to obtain, it could turn the innocent into the guilty, a sinner in saint, a murder into a hero. But what happens when you have the ability to change that perception? Will you be proven right or be proven wrong? Find out what Nick Solitario does in the "Night of the Phantom: Episode One."
The story starts in New York City. Nick Solitario is forced to live his life based on the perceptions that many have given him. In his high school, he is feared by students who find him weird, an easy target by the ones that bully him, a troublemaker by the faculty, or simply ignored by his school crush, Lindy Xin.
Nick has been in love with her throughout high school, she is a redhead Asian Girl who is currently dating one of the students that bullies Nick. However, no matter how he is perceived by others, the one perception that hurts him the most, is the perception given by his mother Ana Solitario.
Ana is a single mother with blonde hair and yellow skin, although Nick knows his mother loves him as much as he loves her, he can’t understand the reasoning behind her strict discipline and her belief of him being a troubled child. As a result of his loneliness, Nick relies on reading comic books, where he loses himself in a world where he is someone else, someone happy.
US Review of Books, Michael Radon reviewed “Drawing inspiration from plenty of superhero lore that precedes this story, this book blends many ideas that may be familiar to fans of comic books into something new. Allusions are made to stronger, darker forces at work behind the scenes, and this first series of adventures lays the groundwork for much more to happen and develop in later books. Readers that like urban fantasy with a strong dose of grizzly realism, may find a new favorite hero to follow in The Phantom.“
San Francisco Book Review gave the book a recommendation saying, “Carlos Manuel Reynosa has written a novel that will appeal to comic and graphic novel audiences. Complete with heroes, villains, and people in peril who need rescuing, Night of the Phantom tells a fast paced story of dormant powers and revenge paired with an ending that tells you there is more to come.”
OnlineBookClub.com says, “The author expertly weaves themes of perception, revenge, romance, and much more into an excellent storyline. The plot of the story was well thought out and easy to follow... I couldn't take my eyes off the pages, as I was eager to know what was going to happen next. Additionally, Reynosa does a marvelous job with character development, and, for me, this is the strongest feature of this book. Readers are sure to be filled with emotions while they read through Nick's experiences.”
Carlos Manuel Reynosa is a graduate of Kean University with a B.A. degree in Communications/Journalism. The youngest and only boy among three sisters of Carlos and Gloria Reynosa. I wish to be a storyteller and hope this story is of many to come.
One may check Reynosa’s profile, books, prices, and distribution channels through his website, www.authorcarlosreynosa.com. “Night of the Phantom Episode 1” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore channels worldwide.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
