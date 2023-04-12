CEO of The Gospel Agency Reveals First U.S. Ambassadors Selected for Black Music Appreciation Month Europe

First U.S. Ambassadors for Black Music Appreciation Month Europe
Black Music Appreciation Month Europe
I Choose Remix by Shallon Tore' (Ft. Butta The Preacher) Available April 14, 2023 Everywhere Music Is Sold
UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- June 2023 will be Europe’s first Black Music Appreciation Month and CEO of Gospel Agency, George O Janssen says this initiative was inspired by its predecessor in the US.
Mr. Janssen said “I am proud to announce three very talented and soulful gospel awarding winning music artists Shallon Tore’, Butta The Preacher, and Emcee N.I.C.E. These artists represent the richness and evolution of Black music with a fusion of gospel, hip-hop/rap and a pop sound. They offer something for everyone.” The three dynamic artists together started the 2023 Crazy About God World Tour in the U.S. with plans to go international.
When asked what is next for Europe’s appreciation month in June and U.S. Ambassadors, Mr. Janssen says they hope to have the artist perform in Europe and give guest lectures about the music and its impact on other music genres, civil rights, and bringing people together locally and around the world.
The origin of Black Music Appreciation Month in the U.S. dates back to 1979 with President Jimmy Carter’s decree to celebrate the African-American musical influences as a national treasured cultural heritage. The birth and influences of gospel music on hip-hop, pop, and many more genres started from roots of persevering through hardship with steadfast faith. The soulful and spirit filled sound carried the black traditions and its people forward in uncertain times to later become a rich influence on music in America and around the world.
Shallon Tore’ stated that “gospel music is our national treasure, but it has become a global treasure and influence touching everyone in some way. That influence offered more than just music from the soul, but the real treasure is how it changed the world’s perspective on humanity and in promoting a more civil society for everyone.”
To Book for Performances or Guest Lectures in Europe Contact:
George Janssen, CEO of The Gospel Agency
Email: bookings@thegospelagency.com
Phone: +31 6 10668405
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheGospelAgency
To Book In The U.S. Contact:
Daniel Craddock with Shallon Tore’ Music
Email: Shallontoremusic@gmail.com
Phone: +1 833-742-5566
Website: www.ShallonMusic.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.