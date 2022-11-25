Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,033 in the last 365 days.

CAG World Concert Tour Reveals Guest Christian Hip Hop and Contemporary Gospel Artists

Denver CAG World Tour

Denver, CO, December 2, 2022 At 6:30pm

CAG World Tour, Inglewood CA

Inglewood, CA, December 9, 2022 At 6:30pm

Hyattsville, MD, December 17, 2022 At 3pm

Highly Anticipated CAG World Tour Adds Guest Artists in a City Near You

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans have been waiting for the announcement of when the CAG World Concert Tour will arrive in their city! For some, the wait is over if you live near Los Angeles, Maryland/DC area, and Denver. Guest artists have also been revealed for each location to accompany CAG's World Tour headline, award-winning artists Butta The Preacher, Shallon Tore', and Emcee N.I.C.E. We are excited to announce that Bree Duval, Shari, and NobodyGHY will be joining us when the tour arrives in their city.

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022
Location: Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church
1500 S Dayton St, Denver, CO 80247
Guest Artist: Bree Duval, IG @therealbreeduval
Ticket Prices: $10-$45

Date: Friday, December 9, 2022
Location: Faithful Central Bible Church
333 W Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
Guest Artist: Shari, IG @songofshari
Ticket Prices: $10-$75

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022
Location: Scripture Cathedral Ministries
7610 Central Ave, Landover, MD 20785
Guest Artist: NobodyGHY, IG @nobodyghy
Ticket Prices: $10-$45

Eventbrite Tickets for each location are available at www.shallonmusic.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cag-world-tour-56453375643

To Book CAG World Tour & Learn More About Headline Artists Visit Links Below:
Call For Booking: 1-(833) SHA-LLON (742-5566)

Shallon Tore:
Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/shallontoremusic
Instagram: www.instagram.com/shallonmusic
Facebook: www.facebook.com/shallonmusic/
Website: www.shallonmusic.com

Butta The Preacher:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/buttathepreacher
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ButtaThePreacha
Website: www.youngblessedmen.com

Emcee N.I.C.E.:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/emceenicela/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/EmceeNICEMusic
Website: www.emceenice.com

Shallon Tore'
Shallon Tore' Music
+1 833-742-5566
shallontoremusic@gmail.com

You just read:

CAG World Concert Tour Reveals Guest Christian Hip Hop and Contemporary Gospel Artists

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.