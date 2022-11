CAG World Concert Tour Reveals Guest Christian Hip Hop and Contemporary Gospel Artists

Denver, CO, December 2, 2022 At 6:30pm Inglewood, CA, December 9, 2022 At 6:30pm Hyattsville, MD, December 17, 2022 At 3pm

Highly Anticipated CAG World Tour Adds Guest Artists in a City Near You

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans have been waiting for the announcement of when the CAG World Concert Tour will arrive in their city! For some, the wait is over if you live near Los Angeles, Maryland/DC area, and Denver. Guest artists have also been revealed for each location to accompany CAG's World Tour headline, award-winning artists Butta The Preacher, Shallon Tore', and Emcee N.I.C.E. We are excited to announce that Bree Duval, Shari, and NobodyGHY will be joining us when the tour arrives in their city.Date: Friday, December 2, 2022Location: Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church1500 S Dayton St, Denver, CO 80247Guest Artist: Bree Duval, IG @therealbreeduvalTicket Prices: $10-$45Date: Friday, December 9, 2022Location: Faithful Central Bible Church333 W Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301Guest Artist: Shari, IG @songofshariTicket Prices: $10-$75Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022Location: Scripture Cathedral Ministries7610 Central Ave, Landover, MD 20785Guest Artist: NobodyGHY, IG @nobodyghyTicket Prices: $10-$45Eventbrite Tickets for each location are available at www.shallonmusic.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cag-world-tour-56453375643 To Book CAG World Tour & Learn More About Headline Artists Visit Links Below:Call For Booking: 1-(833) SHA-LLON (742-5566)Shallon Tore:Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/shallontoremusic Instagram: www.instagram.com/shallonmusic Facebook: www.facebook.com/shallonmusic/ Website: www.shallonmusic.com Butta The Preacher:Instagram: www.instagram.com/buttathepreacher Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ButtaThePreacha Website: www.youngblessedmen.com Emcee N.I.C.E.:Instagram: www.instagram.com/emceenicela/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/EmceeNICEMusic Website: www.emceenice.com