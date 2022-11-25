CAG World Concert Tour Reveals Guest Christian Hip Hop and Contemporary Gospel Artists
Highly Anticipated CAG World Tour Adds Guest Artists in a City Near YouLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans have been waiting for the announcement of when the CAG World Concert Tour will arrive in their city! For some, the wait is over if you live near Los Angeles, Maryland/DC area, and Denver. Guest artists have also been revealed for each location to accompany CAG's World Tour headline, award-winning artists Butta The Preacher, Shallon Tore', and Emcee N.I.C.E. We are excited to announce that Bree Duval, Shari, and NobodyGHY will be joining us when the tour arrives in their city.
Date: Friday, December 2, 2022
Location: Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church
1500 S Dayton St, Denver, CO 80247
Guest Artist: Bree Duval, IG @therealbreeduval
Ticket Prices: $10-$45
Date: Friday, December 9, 2022
Location: Faithful Central Bible Church
333 W Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
Guest Artist: Shari, IG @songofshari
Ticket Prices: $10-$75
Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022
Location: Scripture Cathedral Ministries
7610 Central Ave, Landover, MD 20785
Guest Artist: NobodyGHY, IG @nobodyghy
Ticket Prices: $10-$45
Eventbrite Tickets for each location are available at www.shallonmusic.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cag-world-tour-56453375643
To Book CAG World Tour & Learn More About Headline Artists Visit Links Below:
Call For Booking: 1-(833) SHA-LLON (742-5566)
Shallon Tore:
Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/shallontoremusic
Instagram: www.instagram.com/shallonmusic
Facebook: www.facebook.com/shallonmusic/
Website: www.shallonmusic.com
Butta The Preacher:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/buttathepreacher
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ButtaThePreacha
Website: www.youngblessedmen.com
Emcee N.I.C.E.:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/emceenicela/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/EmceeNICEMusic
Website: www.emceenice.com
