Remain Calm, CAG World Tour Is Confirmed & Launches In Honolulu, Hawaii, November 20, 2022
All Star, Grammy Considered Collaboration: Butta The Preacher, Shallon Tore', and Emcee N.I.C.E. Coming To A City Near You Starting November 20, 2022.HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CAG World Tour is launching in Honolulu, Hawaii, and premieres November 20, 2022, at the Hawaii Theatre! Tickets are now on sale and expected to go fast! Doors open at 3pm, Hula and Step Show exhibition starts at 4pm and concert starts at 6pm. Purchase tickets now at www.shallonmusic.com/cagworldtour . We have limited Platinum VIP and VIP tickets available with special perks our fans will enjoy!
This is the concert event of the year that you do not want to miss. When asked what makes this concert unique, Shallon Tore', Hip Hop / Pop singer/songwriter stated "our music is real and reflects day to day challenges and experiences that people identify with. Through it all we are share a message of triumph and hope." Butta The Preacher, Hip Hop rap artist, said "my personal story of surviving near death twice in the streets ran by gangs and drugs often encourages anyone hitting rock bottom that there is hope." This star-studded collaboration also includes Emcee N.I.C.E., Hip Hop Rap artist, holding 5 number #1 records on the Billboard music charts and a song on the soundtrack Academy Award-winning film “Crash”.
The music by this dynamic trio has gone viral and is often referred to as the CAG movement that has launched an inspirational clothing line. Purchase CAG clothing online at www.youngblessedmen.com/product-page/crazy-about-god . Follow the artist @shallonmusic, @emceenicela, and @buttathepreacher to get live updates on tour locations, dates, and times. The tour launches in Honolulu and includes countries around the globe.
Concert promoters can submit their request for a CAG World Tour concert at https://shallonmusic.com/contact/. Tour dates and locations are being updated and filling up fast.
Listen To The CAG Anthem Below:
Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/CRAZY-Preacher-featuring-N-I-C-SHALLON/dp/B0B8KZGX46
Spotify Music: https://open.spotify.com/album/6Ypm8tp4epDlFM0m5IObDq?si=UpEbTmaORk6hmfBSq_3h4w
YouTube Lyric Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDl_ecFWYdY
2022 Concert Dates
Honolulu: Sunday November 20, 2022, Doors Open At 3pm
Los Angeles: Friday, December 2, 2022, Doors Open At 6pm
Denver: Friday, December 9, 2022, Doors Open At 6pm
Maryland: Saturday, December 17, 2022, Doors Open At 3pm
2023 Concert Locations, Dates & Times TBA
Japan
Jamaica
France
London
Germany
Australia
South Africa
To Learn More About Each Artist Please Follow Social Media Links Below:
Shallon Tore:
Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/shallontoremusic
Instagram: www.instagram.com/shallonmusic
Facebook: www.facebook.com/shallonmusic/
Website: www.shallonmusic.com
Call For Booking: 1-(833) SHA-LLON (742-5566)
Butta The Preacher:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/buttathepreacher
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ButtaThePreacha
Website: www.youngblessedmen.com
Emcee N.I.C.E.:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/emceenicela/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/EmceeNICEMusic
Website: www.emceenice.com
