Global Healthcare Companion Robots Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 20% Rate Through 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Companion Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the healthcare companion robots global market. As per TBRC’s healthcare companion robots market forecast, the healthcare companion robots market is expected to grow to $10.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.1%.

The growth in the healthcare companion robots market is due to rise in the ageing population. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare companion robots industry share. Major healthcare companion robots comapnies include Blue Frog Robotics, ASUS Zenbo, intuition robotics, inGen Dynamics, PARO, Black+Decker (Pilo Robots).

Healthcare Companion Robots Market Segments

•By Type: Animal-like Robots, Humanoid Robots

•By Age Group: Children, Adult, Geriatric

•By Geography: The global healthcare companion robots industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare companion robots refer to automated robots that perform pre-programmed automated tasks to enhance patient productivity and safety. These robots provide emotional support and companionship for the disabled people, children, and elderly. The healthcare companion robots engage with patients, improve therapy adherence and deliver personalized care.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare Companion Robots Market Trends

4. Healthcare Companion Robots Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Healthcare Companion Robots Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



