Prism Digital designs and launches a new e-commerce website for Neo Front Furniture

Neo Front Furniture

Winning the development, design, maintenance, and optimization contract for the mobile-first website

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Headquartered in China, Neo Front Furniture, a leader in sustainable furniture production, hired a Dubai-based full-service digital marketing company to design a completely new mobile-first e-commerce website.

Prism has built the bespoke e-commerce website on WordPress with WhatsApp as the primary lead generation module. The multi-device responsive website also has cross-browser compatibility ranking the current score of the website at an A grade. In addition, the home furniture and office furniture products are showcased in a way that will gauge the consumer's purchase intent providing a simple 2-Step gateway for customers to like and buy their furniture of choice.

Commenting on their partnership with Prism Digital, WEI YUAN, Managing Director of Neo Front Furniture, said, “It has been an amazing experience working with Prism. From the design to the execution, everything was done systematically and with our complete approval. As a result, the website was built and launched even before the deadline. We will also work with Prism for all our digital marketing campaigns and SEO projects to ensure we generate the number of leads we require to grow our business.”

Speaking on the website launch, Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital, commented, “To achieve the business and design objectives for Neo Front Furniture, we recognized the need for a custom-made clutter-free website that is easy to navigate, slick and speed bound. In addition, we understand the modern-day dynamics of customer demand for an enhanced user experience, ranking high on the search engine with SEO-optimized content driving substantial organic traffic. Given our extensive work tailoring website development requirements, we look forward to adding strategic value to Neo Front Furniture’s vision.

Neo Front Furniture has been an official distributor and supplier of SAOSEN in GCC since 2007 and endeavors to introduce product quality enhancement and design innovation from China. The Neo Front Furniture website has been designed to make the shopping experience as smooth, easy, and secure as possible. Furthermore, Prism has ensured that the website will generate as many leads as possible because the entire website works as a lead-generation funnel. This latest innovation by Prism ensures that all the websites we build work as a click funnel, driving and converting leads completely automatedly.

Prism Digital is an award-winning website design and digital marketing agency in Dubai and one of the best website design development agencies in the Middle East. The agency specializes in building React JS & Laravel-based responsive websites. It has launched and managed multiple websites for leading e-commerce and retail companies such as Jumeirah Group, Aldar, Kizad, Hilton Group, IFFCO Group, Pigeon Arabia, EMIRIUM, Rite, Lansinoh, Nurj Bridal, STORY Hospitality, and more. Prism Digital provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to increase e-commerce sales. Being a preferred Facebook partner agency gives the agency the knowledge and expertise to drive tailored lead-generation strategies using SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies. Prism Digital is committed to connecting consumers and brands through innovative digital marketing and adverting solutions. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism- me.com/