Digital Textile Printing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Digital Textile Printing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital textile printing market. As per TBRC’s digital textile printing global market forecast, the digital textile printing market size is expected to reach $5.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.40%.
The rising demand from the textile sector is expected to drive the demand for the digital textile printing market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest digital textile printing global market share. Major players in the digital textile printing industry include AM Printex Solutions, Huntsman Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Kornit Digital.
Digital Textile Printing Market Segments
1) By Printing Technique: Screen Printing, Inkjet Printing, Dye Sublimation
2) By Printing Process: Roll To Roll, DTG
3) By Ink Type: Sublimation, Pigment, Reactive, Acid, Other Ink Types
5) By Application: Textile And Decor, Industrial, Soft Signage, Direct To Garment
Digital printing is the process of reproducing digital images on a physical surface. When the design is finalised, it is digitally printed on fabrics and sent from the computer to the surface. Digital textile printing is used to colour fabric and other materials.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Digital Textile Printing Market Trends
4. Digital Textile Printing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Digital Textile Printing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
