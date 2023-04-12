Digital Textile Printing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Digital Textile Printing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Textile Printing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital textile printing market. As per TBRC’s digital textile printing global market forecast, the digital textile printing market size is expected to reach $5.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.40%.

The rising demand from the textile sector is expected to drive the demand for the digital textile printing market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest digital textile printing global market share. Major players in the digital textile printing industry include AM Printex Solutions, Huntsman Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Kornit Digital.

Digital Textile Printing Market Segments

1) By Printing Technique: Screen Printing, Inkjet Printing, Dye Sublimation

2) By Printing Process: Roll To Roll, DTG

3) By Ink Type: Sublimation, Pigment, Reactive, Acid, Other Ink Types

5) By Application: Textile And Decor, Industrial, Soft Signage, Direct To Garment

Digital printing is the process of reproducing digital images on a physical surface. When the design is finalised, it is digitally printed on fabrics and sent from the computer to the surface. Digital textile printing is used to colour fabric and other materials.

