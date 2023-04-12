Nutritional Supplements Market Size Expected To Reach $507 Billion By 2027

Nutritional Supplements Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Nutritional Supplements Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nutritional supplements market. As per TBRC’s nutritional supplements market forecast, the nutritional supplements global market size is expected to reach $507.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases is driving demand for the nutritional supplement market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest nutritional supplements market share. Major players in the nutritional supplements industry include Abbott Laboratories, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, American Health Formulations Inc., Amway Corporation.

Nutritional Supplements Global Market Segments

1) By Type: Vegan Sport Nutrition, Meal Replacement Shakes, Food Supplements, Other Types

2) By Formulation: Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Soft gels, Liquid, Other Formulations

3) By Ingredient: Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fish Oils, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Enzymes, Other Ingredients

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Retail Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drug Stores, E-Commerce

5) By End User: Infant, Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, Elderly

Nutritional supplements are any vitamin or mineral added to foods or diet that improves the nutritive content of the meal and occasionally supplies only those nutrients that customers are lacking. They are used to enhance diets and usually include vitamins, minerals, herbs, or amino acids.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Nutritional Supplements Market Trends

4. Nutritional Supplements Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Nutritional Supplements Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

