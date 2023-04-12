4i apps, a leading global Oracle partner inaugurates stunning new office in Chennai

The HQ - new office blends productivity, style, openness, and creativity with cutting-edge technologies.
Our vision was to create a future office that would provide our employees with the ultimate combination of productivity, comfort, and ambience.”
— Mr. Kathiresh Natarajan, Chief Marketing Officer - 4i Apps
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new office was inaugurated on 26th February 2023 in Chennai. This brand-new workspace is a perfect representation of the modern work lifestyle and features start-of-art workplace design elements that cater to the aspirations of the modern workforce.
4i apps takes its name from the four core brand values: inspire, imagine, implement, and integrity. As a provider of technology solutions to clients globally, the office needed to embody these values as well as reflect the work style and aspirations of its teams. The idea of the new office was to showcase the brand and values, while also accommodating present and future needs, delivering a perfectly balanced office space that gives the employees a sense of belonging as well as a space that is ready and equipped to adapt to the organization and market needs.
We chose the neutral and consistent tones and materials to strike a balance between productivity, sustainability, fun, technology, and futurism. The office features ample natural lighting and offers panoramic views of the surrounding farmlands.
A lot of emphasis was placed on spaces that not only boost output but also prioritize the overall experience. A central area designed to resemble a football field with goalposts on either side and views of the lush plantations from the desks' offers employees the perfect blend of visual stimulation and a sense of adventure and sports. This is exactly the kind of dynamic environment that 4i was expecting for the office.
The transformation of the 4i apps office begins at the very entrance itself. Visitors are greeted by a grand reception area that at first glance brings out the company’s passion, strength, and energy that goes into its objectives and services. This is achieved through a cohesive color scheme throughout the floor, and other elements, creating a seamless representation of the company’s brand identity.
Other notable features of the project include:
Work Zone – This workplace exudes youthful and dynamic energy, allowing for both focused and collaborative work spaces. The ambience is cozy, creative, and technology driven. The open work areas support a variety of employee work styles and fosters an inventive and creative approach.
Boardroom – Its boardroom features azure drapes, creating a professional ambience. The color scheme was chosen to inspire feelings of order, confidence, integrity, and reliability among users, promoting productive discussions and positive results.
Social space – The social space at the office is designed to be more than just a place for employees to rest or work. It’s a space for fostering creativity, personal growth, and meaningful interactions. A place where people come together, it provides employees with an opportunity to take a break from their work and engage in activities that promote self-improvement. This multi-cultural zone truly offers a unique and enriching experience for all those who spend time here.
Cafeteria – The cafeteria at the office acts as a gathering place for employees, fostering a sense of excitement, passion, and energy. Its lively atmosphere enhances productivity and reinforces admiration for the company. Whether employees are grabbing a quick bite or enjoying a leisurely lunch, the cafeteria provides a welcoming and dynamic space that fosters positive interactions and camaraderie.
4i apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 600 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development center based in India, being our headquarters.
Our major services are Oracle Cloud, Fusion, EBS applications, Primavera and PSRM implementations. We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.
4i apps recognized as Contender in ISG Provider LensTM Oracle Ecosystem Implementation and Integration Services – U.S. 2022.
Everest Group has recognized 4i apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global.
4i apps has also achieved SAAS Oracle Cloud Service Expertise for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.