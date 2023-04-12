CEO Eduardo Fuenmayor announces the accreditation of Tensik Industries to the Concrete Plant Manufacturing Bureau

With this accreditation, the company has joined an exclusive group of only 7 companies with such accreditation.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Tensik Industries, Eduardo Fuenmayor, is proud to announce that the company has received accreditation from the Concrete Plant Manufacturing Bureau. This accreditation is a significant milestone that showcases the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to providing customers with top-quality equipment.

Talking to the media, Eduardo Fuenmayor (CEO of Tensik Industries) said, “Tensik Industries is committed to maintaining a strong presence in countries worldwide as a company that values expansion. With this accreditation, the company is proud to join the ranks of only seven other companies in North America that have received this distinction.”

At Tensik Industries, the team is passionate about staying at the forefront of the industry by investing in the latest technologies and advancements to improve its products and services continuously. The company's commitment to innovation and progress sets it apart from its competitors.

Under the leadership of CEO Eduardo Fuenmayor, a Concrete Equipment Specialist and Speaker with over 15 years of experience in the concrete plant manufacturing business, Tensik Industries has become a leading global supplier of concrete batching plants and ready-mix concrete plants.

“Our mission is to provide our customers with the most advanced and reliable concrete batching plants, mobile batch plants, and ready mix plants, as well as cutting-edge dust collectors that meet their unique needs and exceed their expectations,” added Eduardo Fuenmayor.

With over 15 years of experience in the concrete plant manufacturing business CEO, Eduardo Fuenmayor has played a major role in making Tensik Industries a reliable provider of quality equipment to customers worldwide while handling projects of any size, from large-scale commercial projects to small-scale residential developments. With a long-term vision, CEO Eduardo Fuenmayor has ensured that the company offers a wide range of products, including portable concrete plants, mobile batch plants, and ready-mix concrete plants.

CEO Eduardo Fuenmayor believes the Concrete Plant Manufacturing Bureau accreditation is important in Tensik Industries' expansion plans into Latin America, especially because there are just 7 companies with this accreditation. The company believes that by maintaining its position at the forefront of the industry, it can continue to help its customers build a better future in business.

Tensik Industries is committed to excellence in everything it does, whether providing top-quality equipment or exceptional customer service. The company is dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers and exceeding their expectations.

The Concrete Plant Manufacturing Bureau's recognition of Tensik Industries is a significant achievement, and the company is grateful for this honor. Tensik Industries looks forward to continuing to provide its customers with the industry's highest-quality equipment and services.

Learn more about Tensik Industries here: http://www.tensikusa.com or send an email to info@tensikusa.com



About the Company:

Tensik Industries is a global leader in the manufacturing and supplying of concrete batching plants, mobile batch plants, and ready-mix concrete plants. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, the company is committed to innovation, excellence, and providing reliable, quality equipment to customers worldwide.