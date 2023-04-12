Talage Chooses Base64.ai to Speed Up ACORD Form Processing
Talage, the leading submission management platform for commercial insurance, has partnered with Base64.ai, the top provider of advanced document processing AI.
Talage, the leading submission management platform for commercial insurance, has partnered with Base64.ai, the top provider of advanced document processing AI, to streamline the processing of ACORD forms. The integration of Base64.ai's Document Understanding AI technology significantly reduces processing time and improves the overall customer experience for Talage's clients.
— Brian Pullin, CTO of Talage
ACORD forms are industry-standard insurance documents that are complex and time-consuming to process manually. Each page contains altogether dozens of fields, tables, and checkboxes that takes significant time for operators to review manually. The implementation of Base64.ai's technology enables Talage to easily extract information from ACORD forms, reducing the need for manual data entry. This not only speeds up processing times but also increases accuracy and reduces the potential for errors.
"Base64.ai's Document Understanding AI technology significantly reduces development time for our team and improves accuracy for our clients," said Brian Pullin, CTO of Talage. "We're excited to partner with Base64.ai to continue to enhance our digital platform and streamline the submission process for agents and wholesalers."
Base64.ai's document processing AI is designed to handle a wide range of document types, including insurance forms, invoices, checks, IDs, passports, and more. The technology is built to extract data quickly and accurately, even from unstructured documents, using advanced machine learning algorithms.
"We built Base64.ai to process all types of documents. We trained our AI for documents that are commonly used in the insurance industry." said Ozan Bilgen, CEO of Base64.ai. "Companies that use instant, automated, and AI-powered Base64.ai have several competitive advantages over those who process their documents manually."
The integration of Base64.ai's document processing AI is another step in Talage's ongoing efforts to enhance its digital platform and streamline the insurance process for small businesses. By leveraging the latest technology, Talage continues to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.
About Talage:
Talage is an insurtech established in 2015 and provides an industry-wide solution for submitting and managing commercial applications. Our submission management platform, Wheelhouse, facilitates digital distribution, operational efficiency, growth, and digital transformation. We have 30+ API-driven carrier integrations across five product lines and features to automate manual processes. Talage is the SiMPle solution. To learn more, visit www.talageins.com.
About Base64.ai:
Base64.ai is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform that automates document processes. It understands all document types worldwide, including IDs, passports, invoices, checks, and forms for banking, insurance, logistics, travel, gig economy, and RPA companies. In seconds, the Base64.ai platform identifies document types, extracts information using OCR and machine learning, verifies the results, and integrates the data into customers’ systems. To learn more, visit www.base64.ai.
