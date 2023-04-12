Driving School of North Texas Celebrates 18 Yrs of Drivers Ed Classes, Educating 70K+ New Drivers

Voted Best Driving School in Frisco Driving School Frisco Serving Frisco Tx Driving School Students for Over 18 Years

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, April 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Driving School of North Texas is proud to announce its 18th anniversary in the driver education industry. Since its inception in 2005, the driving school has provided top-quality driver education to teenagers and adults in McKinney, Allen, and Frisco, TX, and has helped over 70,000 beginner drivers become safe and responsible drivers on Texas roads.Owned and operated by Steve and Tammy Hilz, Driving School of North Texas is committed to providing high-quality instruction to its students. The school's instructors are licensed by the State of Texas in Driver Education. Every instructor must be certified by the State. This certification requires each in-car instructor to complete 90 hours of training, while classroom instructors must complete 138 hours of training. Every year DSNT conducts Continuing Education classes designed to improve our curriculum and our instructor’s teaching skills. To date, DSNT’s staff have combined experience of over 80 years teaching beginner drivers.This level of training is essential in providing students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become responsible and safe drivers on Texas roads.Driving School of North Texas offers a range of courses that caters to both teenagers and adults. Teenagers can choose from Teen Driving Lessons only, Teen Traditional Driving Classes, Teen Online Driving Classes, and Teen Remote Classes. Our curriculum provides students with a comprehensive understanding of driving laws, road safety, and driving skills. Adult learners can benefit from the school's Adult Online Driving Class, Adult Driving Lessons, and preparation for the DPS Road Test.In addition to its range of courses, Driving School of North Texas offers DPS Authorized Road Tests, providing a stress-free way for students to take their road test without the hassle and pressure of scheduling with the Department of Public Safety."We are excited to celebrate our 18th anniversary and grateful for the opportunity to continue providing top-quality driver education to teenagers and adults in McKinney, Allen, and Frisco, TX," said Steve Hilz, the owner of Driving School of North Texas. "Our commitment to TDLR’s standards, licensed instructors, years of experience in teaching driving, and extensive course offerings make us the top-rated driving school in the area."Driving School of North Texas has four North Dallas metro locations, making it convenient for parents and students to access their services. The four locations include Allen TX driving school, Frisco driving school (East) TX, Frisco driving school (West) TX, and McKinney TX driving school. For more information about Driving School of North Texas and its course offerings, please visit the website at www.drivingschoolofnorthtexas.com

