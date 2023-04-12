Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians and Cal.net Partner to Build Fiber-to-the-Home to the Shingle Springs Rancheria

Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Providing Internet Where Others Can't

Long-awaited technology upgrade will benefit education, emergency services, patient care, digital learning and economic development initiatives for the Tribe

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians (Tribe) is pleased to announce its partnership with Cal.net, Inc., a Shingle Springs-based internet service provider. This partnership was made possible through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP), a grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to bring fiber broadband infrastructure to the Rancheria.

The Tribe, a sovereign nation located in rural El Dorado County, has its own government, services, and businesses. The installation of reliable broadband will enhance communication services and improve the quality of life for Tribal Members.

Cal.net’s fiber-to-the-home service leverages technology capable of delivering 10 Gbps internet service, and is both expandable to higher speeds and extendable to more homes as the Tribal community grows. The projected completion date is Fall 2023.

David A. Murray, TBCP program manager, expressed his appreciation for the project, stating, "We are thrilled to provide this state-of-the-art technology. The project has been a long time coming and will be of tremendous benefit to our community."

Tribal Chairwoman Regina Cuellar emphasized the importance of the project, saying, "We recognize that access to reliable broadband is crucial for education, emergency services, patient care, and economic development. This project will go a long way in ensuring that our community has the tools it needs to thrive."

Mark Herr, VP of Corporate Development at Cal.net, expressed pride in the company's role in the project, saying, "Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians has been a long-standing Cal.net customer. We are excited to be part of this substantial technology upgrade for this community, and appreciate their continued faith in Cal.net to deliver dependable internet service."

About the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians

The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians is dedicated to providing services to its Tribal community and improving the overall standard of living. The installation of fiber broadband is a critical step toward achieving these goals.

About Cal.net

Cal.net is a leading hybrid fiber and wireless internet provider in rural California, providing reliable and affordable high-speed internet service to underserved communities. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, the company is dedicated to partnering with our communities, understanding their problems, and applying timely and affordable solutions.

Contacts:

Kim Stoll

The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians

+1 775-232-4976

kstoll@ssband.org