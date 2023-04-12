DR. IVAN MELENDEZ-RIVERA, FOUNDER OF PUERTO RICO'S CENTRO ARARAT, TO RECEIVE LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS' ESPERANZA AWARD

Founder of Centro Ararat named recipient of 2023 Esperanza Award by Latino Commission on AIDS
Award to be presented at Annual Cielo Gala - June 2, 2023
Dr. Iván Meléndez-Rivera embodies the personal and medical commitment, passion, humility and sensitivity to design a world without AIDS,”
— Guillermo Chacon, President of the Latino Commission on AIDS
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latino Commission on AIDS announced today that Iván Meléndez-Rivera, MD, FAAFP, AAHIVS, will receive its prestigious Esperanza (Hope) Award at the organization’s annual Cielo Gala on June 2, 2023, at Cipriani Wall Street. Dr. Meléndez-Rivera is the founder of Centro Ararat, Inc., a nonprofit community-based multidisciplinary primary healthcare system of clinics that provide care for the people of Puerto Rico. He is being honored with the Esperanza Award for contributing to a sense of hope and possibility to prevent HIV and design a world without AIDS.
“Dr. Iván Meléndez-Rivera embodies the personal and medical commitment, passion, humility and sensitivity to design a world without AIDS,” said Guillermo Chacon, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “We are proud to honor his work and recognize him with our 2023 Eperanza Award.”
Trained in Puerto Rico, Dr. Meléndez-Rivera has been in service to the people of the island his entire medical career. He began treating patients with HIV during his Family Practice Residence Program at Dr. Pila Hospital in Ponce and has since been recognized by the American Academy of Family Physicians and other professional and public organizations for his innovative and successful HIV education and treatment approaches among youth, prison populations, and the LGBTQI+ community. He founded Centro Ararat, Inc. in 2001, which now includes four primary care clinics in Ponce, Juana Diaz, San Juan, and Arecibo, and two specialized clinics focused on sexual health, prevention, and on the needs of the island’s community of men and women of transgender experience.
The Latino Commission on AIDS’ Esperanza Award honors innovators and leaders in HIV and AIDS medical research and treatment who inspire hope for a world without the disease. Past honorees have included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Rachel L. Levine, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, and many other renown medical professionals.
Tickets and sponsorships are still available for the annual Cielo Gala. To learn more about how to participate or to make a donation to the Latino Commission on AIDS, visit www.cielolatino.org.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.