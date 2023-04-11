Submit Release
Victorious Soldiers Earn Top State Awards

GUERNSEY, Wyo. – The sound of victory echoed through the air as Spc. Luke Harrison and Cpl. Samuel Buckwalter dominated the Wyoming Best Warrior Competition, bringing home the coveted State Best Warrior title on April 2, 2023.

For three grueling days, the fierce competitors battled it out in a series of mind-blowing events that put their elite skills and abilities to the test. From heart-pumping land navigation to precision marksmanship, jaw-dropping leadership, and ultimate tests of durability, these warriors proved themselves to be the cream of the crop.
230331-230402 Wyoming Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Luke Harrison’s sheer grit and determination earned him the top spot in the Junior Enlisted category, while Cpl. Samuel Buckwalter’s unparalleled mastery of the battlefield led him to victory in the Non-Commissioned Officer category.

Harrison, a weapon-locating radar operator with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, and Buckwalter, a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) gunner for the 2-300th Field Artillery Brigade, are true warriors who embody the spirit of the United States Army.

The excitement doesn’t end there! These two unstoppable Soldiers will now advance to the regionals in Montana in May, where they will go head-to-head with the best of the best. It’s sure to be an epic showdown you won’t want to miss!

