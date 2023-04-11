Regina General Hospital Parkade Proceeding to Request for Proposals

CANADA, April 11 - Released on April 11, 2023

Four (4) teams are moving forward to the second stage of procurement for the Regina General Hospital (RGH) Parkade project. The selected proponent will be responsible for designing, constructing, financing, maintaining and operating the new parkade under a Design-Build-Partial Lease (DBPL) agreement.

"Parking at the Regina General Hospital is a concern for the Government of Saskatchewan, so it's very exciting to see this project moving a step closer to construction," Regina Pasqua MLA Muhammad Fiaz said on behalf of Health Minister Paul Merriman. "The new parkade will enhance accessibility, safety and convenience for visitors, staff and patients, while improving hospital productivity."

The Request for Qualifications closed on March 8, 2023. After evaluating the responses, four teams were invited to move forward to the Request for Proposals (RFP) stage:

Graham Capital Partners LP;

Link Developments;

MDL Management Ltd.; and

Winchester Management Inc.

The Graham Group of Companies was founded in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and has been operating continuously since 1926. Stantec and Precise Parklink (West) Ltd. are also on Graham's team.

Link Developments is a full-service real estate firm that offers development, property management, and asset management services. Ledcor Construction, AMG Investments, Oxbow Architecture Inc., JCK Engineering, and DESMAN Inc. round out Link Development's team.

MDL Management Ltd. is the fund manager of the MDL Real Estate Income Fund LP, a Saskatchewan investment fund. PCL Construction Management Inc., P3 Architecture, Brownlee Beaton Kreke, and Imperial Parking Canada Corporation (Impark) make up the MDL Management Ltd. team.

Winchester Management Inc. has operated for over 20 years and specializes in real estate development, acquisitions, and general contracting services. Winchester Management Inc. has partnered with Newton Group Ltd., Precise Parklink Inc., and Dynamo Electrical Company Inc. in pursuit of the project.

"The SHA understands the current concerns and frustrations with parking at and around the Regina General Hospital," Saskatchewan Health Authority Interim Vice President, Quality, Safety and Chief Information Officer Michelle Mula said. "This project will result in much needed additional parking spaces for staff, visitors and patients, and there will also be a focus on safety in the design and delivery of the new parkade. The SHA's interim parking plan will aim to minimize disruption to parking services during construction."

The new parkade at RGH will be built in the northwest section of the existing visitor parking lot. It will provide a minimum of 800 stalls, a net increase of at least 566 parking stalls.

The RFP closes June 30, 2023, and the proponent will be selected following the evaluation process. Construction is expected to start in summer/fall of 2023.

