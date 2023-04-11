Governor Abbott Names Golla Chair Of State Board Of Veterinary Medical Examiners

TEXAS, April 11 - April 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Steven Golla, D.V.M. as chair of the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners. The mission of the Board is to establish and enforce policies that ensure the best quality of veterinary and equine dental provider services for the people of Texas.

Steven Golla, D.V.M. of New Braunfels is the medical operations veterinarian at Innovative Pet Care. Previously, he founded and owned Chisholm Trail Veterinary Clinics. He is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Association of Bovine Practitioners. Additionally, he is a former member of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, and the American Association of Theriogenology. Golla is a member and past president of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association. Golla received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, a Bachelor of Veterinary Science, a Master of Science in Animal Science, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University.