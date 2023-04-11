Governor Abbott Lauds Houston’s Economic Might At Houston Region Business Coalition

TEXAS, April 11 - April 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the important role Houston plays in Texas' robust economy and lauded the city's globally-recognized success at a luncheon hosted by the Houston Region Business Coalition. Addressing more than 225 stakeholders and businesses leaders, the Governor also discussed his priorities for the 88th Legislative Session to continue laying the groundwork for entrepreneurs and businesses to succeed in Texas.

"As home of the 2022 World Series Champions and recent hosts of the March Madness Final Four, Houston is the center of the world these days," said Governor Abbott. "Businesses are coming to the Houston area in droves because the city has everything they want: a growing and diverse population, a world-class workforce educated by Tier 1 research universities, the world's premier medical center, the Port of Houston, and the freedom and opportunity that people can't find elsewhere. Houston is among the top cities in the entire nation for corporate relocations and expansion projects. This session, we will continue building on that momentum by securing more economic development tools for Texas communities and businesses."

During the luncheon, Governor Abbott touted Houston's position as second in the nation for the most population gain between 2000 and 2022 and noted that the region is now home to 24 Fortune 500 company headquarters. The Governor also discussed his strong economic agenda for this legislative session, which includes providing the largest property tax cut in state history, cutting burdensome red tape, making critical transportation infrastructure improvements, and fortifying the state's power grid.

