TRU47 Unveils New EMF Protective Apparel Collection Made with 99.99% Pure Silver

TRU47 stylish ponchos and other EMF shielding apparel provides effective protection for health-conscious individuals year-round and in any climate.
TRU47, a leading-edge wellness company, is proud to announce the release of its innovative new EMF (Electromagnetic Field) Shielding Apparel Collection.
Our mission at TRU47 is to inspire individuals to take control of their health by offering products that marry the power of nature with science.”
— Sharon Whiteley, founder and CEO of TRU47
TUCSON, ARIZONA, US, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Collection Combines Fashion and Function to Safeguard Health in a Wireless World
TRU47, a leading-edge wellness company, is proud to announce the release of its innovative new EMF (Electromagnetic Field) Shielding Apparel Collection. Their exclusive, wellness wear line made with 99.99% pure, plated silver, is specifically designed to shield wearers from the health impacts of radiation from expanding 5G and Wi-Fi waves.
The collection features stylish ponchos, unisex all-season scarves, and fashionable headwear, each providing effective protection for health-conscious individuals year-round and in any climate. TRU47 apparel offers a range of styles that are both casual for everyday and sporting activities, and also elegant enough for evening wear. The silver threads woven into all TRU47 textiles is what creates a barrier that will conduct, absorb, and dissipate EMF radiation away from your body.
Founded on the principles of integrity, quality, and innovation, TRU47 harnesses the power of silver in its three distinct premiere product lines focused on Grounding, also known as Earthing, 100% Organic Essential Oils infused with silver, and EMF Shielding Apparel and Accessories. The company's first product, Stellarcleenz®, pure silver woven sanitizing cloths, were introduced in 2016 and have set the standard for the highest quality silver-based, wellness products.
Sharon Whiteley, founder and CEO of TRU47, shares her enthusiasm for their new launch. "As a passionate advocate for wellness with a deep understanding of silver's remarkable properties and benefits, we are thrilled to bring our technically engineered EMF Shielding Apparel Collection to the market. Our mission at TRU47 is to inspire individuals to take control of their health by offering products that marry the power of nature with science. Not only is our debut line classic and versatile, its main benefit is that all garments protect against the increasing radiation exposure from expanding wireless technology and modern living.”
All TRU47 products are independently tested, grounded in science and meet critical industry standards to verify their efficacy. The company's commitment to utilizing only 99.99% pure plated silver in their textiles ensures unparalleled EMF/RF shielding capabilities along with the many additional benefits of silver. These include anti-microbial properties that inhibit the growth of germs, thermal conductivity which fosters temperature regulation, promotion of improved blood circulation, elimination of odor-causing bacteria, mitigation of acne and support for healthier skin.
The launch of this new EMF Shielding Apparel Collection reflects TRU47's continuous innovation and commitment to providing solutions that address the growing concerns of individuals seeking to naturally and safely enhance their health and well-being.
###
About TRU47:
TRU47 is a wellness company dedicated to creating innovative products that serve the desires and needs of today's health-minded and discerning individuals. By harnessing the power of silver, TRU47 offers solutions that protect, support, and promote health and wellbeing. With three distinct premiere lines focused on Grounding and Earthing, Organic Essential Oils infused with colloidal silver, and EMF Shielding Apparel and Accessories, TRU47 delivers effective and scientifically backed products that stand the test of time. For more information and news about the recently published book authored by the company’s founder – The Gift of Silver, please visit www.TRU47.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.