Attorney Altagracia Pierre-Outerbridge Explains How NY City Tenants Can Deal With A Challenging Landlord

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to New York City Renters Statistics and Trends, there are over 3 million occupied housing units in New York City, and a little over two-thirds are rented. Unfortunately, not all landlords are virtuous, and some tenants find themselves living in less-than-ideal conditions.
"A lot of tenants in the city may be facing issues with their landlords. Common complaints include maintenance problems, pest invasions, mold, disputes over rent, and privacy violations." said Altagracia Pierre-Outerbridge, the founder and owner of Outerbridge Law P.C.
Outerbridge Law P.C. says that there are five ways that tenants can deal with a challenging landlord.
Communicate with the Landlord: If individuals are having issues with their landlord, the first step is to ensure that all channels of communication are open with them. This can be done through phone calls, emails, or letters..
Document the Issues: If a person's landlord is not responding to their requests, it's important to document the issues. Take pictures, videos, or notes of the problems and the dates they occurred. This evidence can be useful in court if necessary.
"Seek legal help: If your landlord continues to ignore your requests to make repairs or address the issues, you can take legal action. New York City has a “Housing Part” (“HP”) in Civil Court that allows tenants to sue their landlords to force them to make repairs." said Pierre-Outerbridge.
Know Your Rights: As a tenant, it's important for them to know their rights. Landlords are legally obligated to provide safe and livable housing. This includes providing heat, hot water, and essential services. If a person's landlord is not fulfilling their obligations, they may have legal recourse.
Get Involved: There are tenant organizations and advocacy groups in New York City that can help tenants facing issues with their landlords. Getting involved with these groups can provide support and resources to help individuals navigate the situation.
Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-901-1103 email us here
Attorney Altagracia Pierre-Outerbridge Explains How NY City Tenants Can Deal With A Challenging Landlord
