City of York, Pennsylvania, Modernizes Bid Process with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software

Manual bid processes are a thing of the past for the historical City of York, PA, after officials invested in OpenGov digital procurement software.
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of York, PA, had a manual process for submitting, reviewing, and awarding bids, along with challenges in identifying local vendors. In addition, the City didn’t have a centralized process or a dedicated procurement team, and needed a partner who could help build a process to support them while they build a team. So when officials decided to innovate, they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on digital procurement software. The bonus: York already partnered with OpenGov on budgeting and financial processes, so the team knew it was a solution they could trust.
Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch country, the City of about 45,000 is between Harrisburg and the Maryland border. There, staff and vendors struggled with a manual bid process, compounded by the fact that purchasing was everyone’s responsibility. The lack of a centralized process and standard templates meant difficult change management and misalignment across departments. When it came time to modernize, leaders chose a familiar partner, OpenGov.
With OpenGov Procurement, the City will centralize and automate bid development, submissions, and reviews, likely cutting solicitation development time by 75%. Using the Vendor Portal, suppliers will be more satisfied with the ability to review and submit bids online as well as receive notifications of solicitation changes or addendums. With a clear view of suppliers and their bids, staff will easily see local vendors and make more intelligent purchasing decisions. What’s more, staff can utilize standard templates, track milestones, and set alerts for upcoming contract deadlines so that the City stays compliant while streamlining the contract management system. Looking toward what’s next, the City also has the partner it needs to help build a dedicated procurement team by sharing best practices.
The City of York joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov email us here
You just read:
City of York, Pennsylvania, Modernizes Bid Process with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here