City of Shelton, Connecticut, OpenGov Digital Permitting Partnership Meets City-wide Needs

CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Shelton, CT, needed a digital permitting solution that would meet needs across several City departments, so officials partnered with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our cities.Shelton, known for manufacturing a Connecticut invention, Wiffle balls, is located just west of New Haven near the Long Island Sound. The City’s legacy permitting and licensing system was not meeting its needs, nor was it responsive. Leaders liked what they saw in OpenGov Permitting & Licensing , a solution used in other Connecticut communities, including Stratford, Danbury, Orange, and Stamford. So, they, too, partnered with OpenGov to bring a more modern approach to permitting and licensing throughout the City.Leaders plan to bring OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to six departments, with plans to expand City-wide. The solution will enhance staff and citizens’ experience throughout the application process for such things as building permits, business licenses, outdoor dining permits, and more. Staff will now have the ability to use a drag-and-drop, no-code interface to design forms and workflows, collect fees online, and expedite approvals. With easy-to-use software, faster approvals, and an enhanced customer experience, it’s a win-win for staff and citizens, alike.The City of Shelton joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.