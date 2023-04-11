Media Advisory: District Court in Anne Arundel County hosts Schools in the Court program for high school students

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 11, 2023

District Court in Anne Arundel County hosts Schools in the Court program for high school students

WHO: Administrative Judge Shaem C.P. Spencer, District Court in Anne Arundel County, presiding

Students from Crofton, Northeast, and South River high schools

WHAT: Through the Schools in the Court program, students will learn about the legal and financial consequences

of poor decisions. In addition to hearing from people who have been involved with the legal system due to

drunk driving, speeding, texting while driving, and other offenses, students will see actual court cases

and have an opportunity to engage court personnel in question-and-answer sessions regarding the Judiciary.

New to the program this year is a mental health component targeted to address the impact of this crisis

on youth. This module, conducted along with mental health professionals, is treatment focused and

designed to raise awareness of mental health issues. The program will heighten awareness and educate

students to recognize the signs of someone in crisis, both for themselves and each other. It will also

highlight resources available to the students and provide ways for them to immediately connect with

those resources. The program will also offer suggestions on how to provide support for themselves

and each other.

WHEN: Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: District Court in Anne Arundel County, Courtroom 1

251 Rowe Blvd., Annapolis, MD

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, to attend or for questions. Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the program but not during the student-observed docket portion. Paid parking is available in the District Court public parking lot, which is behind the courthouse along Taylor Ave.

