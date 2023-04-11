Tuesday, April 11

WA House votes to roll back police pursuit laws. Now Senate must consider amendments

A bill to lower the threshold for law enforcement officials to be able to pursue suspects passed the Washington state House chamber with some conflicting votes in the early morning hours Tuesday. The proposed measure passed the House chamber with a 57-40 vote. House lawmakers brought Senate Bill 5352 forward late Monday night. Republicans and Democrats were split on their votes, with both parties voting for and against the proposal. The bill will now head back to the Senate for concurrence. If signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, the bill would go into effect immediately due to an emergency clause. Under the proposed bill, the evidentiary threshold for officers to engage in vehicular pursuits is lowered to reasonable suspicion in instances such as: violent offenses, sexual offenses, vehicular assault, domestic violence assault in the first, second, third and fourth degrees, escapees and driving under the influence. Continue reading at News Tribune. (Getty Images)

Lawmakers have until Wednesday to pass bills from the other chamber. Here’s some of what’s passed

There are only two weeks of the Washington state legislative session left, and lawmakers have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to vote bills out of the opposite chambers from where they originated. After that cutoff date, lawmakers will then need to review changes made by the other chamber on bills that are returned. If any amendments from the opposite chamber were added, lawmakers in the chamber where bills were initially introduced must go back and agree to those changes. The last day of the legislative session is April 23. Here are some of the high-profile bills that already have been approved by the opposite chambers. Continue reading at Olympian. (Ted S. Warren)

Opinion: Collaboration, funding are key to unlock more affordable housing

If the housing solutions working their way through the Legislature are the bricks, funding is the mortar needed to ensure a lasting foundation. We’re grateful for past actions at the state level to respond to the housing crisis. The hard reality is we need to continue pushing innovative funding solutions at all levels to succeed. We ask our legislators to lead once more and pass affordable housing investments this session. Two funding options that have been put forward at the state level include a governor-proposed $4 billion bond referendum and the Affordable Homes Act, House Bill 1628, which creates a 1% increase in real estate taxes paid on the sale of properties for amounts over $5 million and a new local option to levy a 0.25% tax on real estate sales to address housing and homelessness. Across the board, cities of various sizes from Covington to Kenmore and Bothell feel the strain as well and support the need for increased affordable housing funding in their communities. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (City of Redmond)

