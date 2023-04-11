FDLE identifies human remains found in Old Town

April 11, 2023

OLD TOWN, Fla. – Following a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office investigation and FDLE crime lab analysis, the body of Nicole Darling, 35, was identified. Ms. Darling’s body was discovered on December 21, 2022 at the end of a dirt road at SE 918th Street in Old Town.

The remains were taken to the District Eight Medical Examiner’s Office in Gainesville. The manner of death remains undetermined but it does not appear to be the result of foul play.

Using DNA testing, FDLE’s Tallahassee Regional Operations Center Crime Lab made the positive identification last week and her family has been notified. Before her death, Ms. Darling lived in Old Town.

