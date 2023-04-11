STEELPORT Launches “Knife Spa” Restoration Service To Further Protect Customer Investment In Premium Handcrafted Cutlery

The Knife Spa service is available for all five of STEELPORT Knife Co.’s lineup of award-winning American made knives, including the 4” Paring Knife, 6" Chef Knife, 8” Chef Knife, 10” Slicing Knife, and 10” Bread Knife.
If you feel the STEELPORT carbon steel knife is in need of a deep refresh due to accidental misuse, our expert team can now restore the STEELPORT to near-new condition
Alongside their Lifetime Warranty for normal use, STEELPORT’s “Knife Spa” provides a solution for knives in need of restoration due to accidental misuse.
The Knife Spa helps customers protect their heirloom cutlery, and also reduces wastefulness by providing the chance to repair a damaged item instead of stopping its use.”
— Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co.
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STEELPORT Knife Co., celebrated makers of American-forged carbon steel kitchen knives handcrafted locally using all US-sourced materials, have launched a new “Knife Spa” service. If a customer ever finds their STEELPORT knife damaged by accident and in need of repairs or restoration, they can now purchase a Knife Spa service and the STEELPORT team will restore the knife for them.
With a little basic maintenance (i.e. keeping the blade clean and dry after each use) a STEELPORT will last a lifetime without any need of restoration, and STEELPORT confidently offers a lifetime warranty covering any defect and damage that may occur through normal use. This new Knife Spa service provides customers with an additional layer of confidence with a solution to repair STEELPORT knives that may have become damaged through accidental misuse.
“While it’s easy to maintain a carbon steel knife, we also know accidents happen – for example, a well-intentioned friend might try to help clean up after a dinner party and accidentally run your STEELPORT through the dishwasher, or most recently we had a case of a STEELPORT damaged during a flood … That's where our new ‘Knife Spa’ service comes in,” says Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co. “The Knife Spa helps customers protect their heirloom cutlery, and also reduces wastefulness by providing the chance to repair a damaged item instead of stopping its use. We want to help ensure a STEELPORT continues as a trusted tool in our customer’s kitchen creating a lifetime of meals and memories.”
The Knife Spa service includes a full refurbishing of every part of a STEELPORT knife - from repolishing and patina of the blade, re-sanding and polishing the handle, to sharpening and repair of the edge. The STEELPORT Knife Spa service costs $85 per knife.
Customers can purchase the Knife Spa service online and ship their STEELPORT from anywhere in the continental US to the Portland factory for restoration, or customers are welcome to bring their STEELPORT in-person directly to the STEELPORT Knife Co. factory, located at 3602 NE Sandy Blvd. Suite B, Portland, Oregon.
The Knife Spa service is available for all five of STEELPORT Knife Co.’s lineup of award-winning American made knives, including the 4” Paring Knife, 6" Chef Knife, 8” Chef Knife, 10” Slicing Knife, and 10” Bread Knife.
About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. STEELPORT believes in craftsmanship without compromise, and its passionate team delivers iconic design, functional detail and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Backed by a lifetime guarantee, STEELPORT’s heirloom quality knives help create treasured memories and family traditions in the kitchen. Shop and learn more at https://www.steelportknife.com/ and on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.