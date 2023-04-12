Raytheon Technologies Extends Master Terms Agreement with Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

Streamlining the procurement process for all organizations under the RTX umbrella
We’re delighted that Raytheon has extended their MTA with us as it streamlines workflow and simplifies the procurement process for both DTB and Raytheon companies.”
— Ivette Cálix Damish
BOHEMIA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB), recently announced its Master Terms Agreement (MTA) with Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has been extended through December 31, 2028. As an approved supplier, this agreement provides Raytheon access to DTB’s team of experts supporting full product lifecycle requirements with services spanning Testing, Structural Analysis, Technical Publications, Logistics Analysis, and Program Management. Labor categories and rates have been negotiated and are valid for all DTB divisions.
This MTA is applicable to all organizations under the RTX umbrella including:
• Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
• Raytheon Missile & Defense (RMD)
• Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS)
• Collins Aerospace, including legacy Goodrich, B/E Aerospace, and United Technologies Aerospace Systems (UTAS)
• Pratt & Whitney (P&W)
• Any RTX company/division
“We’re delighted that Raytheon has extended their MTA with us as it streamlines workflow and simplifies the procurement process for both DTB and Raytheon companies. By making DTB labor categories and rates available, we’re able to submit quotes against RFQs quickly and easily, drastically reducing turnaround time on quoting, Purchase Orders, and project execution,” commented Ivette Cálix Damish, Vice President, Business Development at DTB. “We are making a concerted effort to socialize this information to RTX umbrella organizations so they are able to benefit from the agreement to meet their evolving needs with value-added services,” she continued.
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions; Engineering & Test, Technical Services, and Mission Systems, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.