GAMEMASTER CHOOSES FITGMR TO ELEVATE CONTESTANTS' PERFORMANCE

FITGMR esports performance and player development company
GAMEMASTER Logo
The Wil Wheaton Hosted Series Joins Cloud9 in Promoting Gamer Wellness with FITGMR to provide a positive, healthy environment for its contestants
GAMEMASTER is excited to share the benefits of FitGMR with our gamers and our audience. Competitive gamers know that their overall health and well-being play a huge role in their gaming success.”
— EP and co-creator Laurie Lockliear
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GAMEMASTER, the long-awaited esports competition series coming to Amazon Prime this summer, has announced a new partnership with FITGMR, a leading esports performance and player development company. The partnership is part of GAMEMASTER's commitment to providing a positive and healthy environment for its contestants.
FITGMR is known for its holistic approach to esports health, which is based on the "Five Pillars of Health", and is accessible and trackable through the FITGMR app. The app provides coach-led programming in physical maintenance, mental conditioning, nutrition, sleep, and lifestyle, designed specifically for the physical and mental demands of gaming.
It’s a structured and customized approach, allowing athletes to optimize their performance and stay game ready. FITGMR will work closely with GAMEMASTER's contestants to provide them with health and well-being opportunities through daily routines, mental health conversations, fun away from the keyboard, better sleep, and nutrition. FITGMR's team of experts will also be available to offer advice and support to contestants throughout the competition.
"We are thrilled to partner with GAMEMASTER to support the health and well-being needs of their contestants," said Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FITGMR. "Esports is an incredibly demanding activity, and it's important that athletes take care of their bodies and minds. By working with GAMEMASTER, we can help ensure that contestants have the support they need to perform at their best."
FITGMR has a long history of working with esports teams, including Cloud9, one of the most successful esports organizations in the world. FITGMR also works with high school and college esports programs, as well as esports federations around the globe.
"GAMEMASTER is excited to share the benefits of FITGMR with our gamers and our audience," says EP and co-creator Laurie Lockliear. "The stereotype of the lazy gamer isn't representative of today's gamers. In fact, competitive gamers at every level know that their overall health and well-being play a huge role in their gaming success.”
Peach Maria Productions, the production company behind GAMEMASTER, has also elected to become a strategic investor in FITGMR's upcoming fundraising round, further solidifying their relationship and commitment to the overall health of the gaming ecosystem. The partnership between GAMEMASTER and FITGMR is a positive step for the esports industry. By focusing on health and well-being, GAMEMASTER and FITGMR are setting a new standard for esports competitions and helping to create a more sustainable future for esports athletes.
ABOUT FITGMR
Born out of Cloud9, one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, FITGMR is a performance and esports player development organization. FITGMR developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes and offers a science-based curriculum for secondary and post secondary educators and coaches to support healthy gaming education and practice. FITGMR’s Training Grounds is a premier comprehensive training experience that includes esport-specific in-game training, competitive league play, coaching, and community engagement. Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional/semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
About GAMEMASTER
America’s most competitive amateur video gamers square off against each other in ten weeks of challenges from top game developers in a comedy-fueled, e-sports broadcast hell bent on parodying all the action as the players face off to stay in the competition and win $1,000,000 and the title of GAMEMASTER!
About Peach Maria Productions
Peach Maria (pronounced Muh-RY-uh) Productions is an Atlanta based production company focused on entertainment around the themes of gaming and gamers. This team of film, tv and gaming industry veterans shares their love of all things gaming. In 2022, they invited major film and tv stars to celebrate gaming in the SXSW Game Awards
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.