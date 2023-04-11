Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,259 in the last 365 days.

Ex-convict Pens Inspirational Best Seller About Second Chances

Best Selling New Release by William Licea

Author William Licea

SYG Publishing introduces its new release by William Licea about how he went from inmate to entrepreneur.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William Licea shares his powerful story as entrepreneur, beating the odds to achieve success in From Burning Blocks to Building Blocks ($16.99, paperback, 979-8987123409, $25.99, hardcover, 979-8987123416).

In From Burning Blocks to Building Blocks, Licea describes his journey from inmate to successful business owner, offering insights and inspiration to anyone who has faced adversity or is seeking a second chance. The book is a powerful testament to the transformative potential of hard work and perseverance, and serves as a source of inspiration for anyone who has faced similar challenges.

“Entrepreneurship is about perseverance and determination,”says Licea. “I hope that my story will inspire others to pursue their dreams and overcome their obstacles. The odds are against you when you are born in this environment and when you get incarcerated you have three paths…Grab a gun, grab a bag of drugs or grab a job and become who you are meant to be.”

Readers who are looking for a source of inspiration to help them overcome adversity and pursue their dreams will fine Licea’s story to be a powerful testament to the transformative power of hard work and perseverance. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from Licea’s experiences and gain valuable insights into the world of entrepreneurship.
###

From Burning Blocks To Building Blocks is now available for online through www.burningblockstobuildingblocks.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com. Also available in Spanish.

William Licea
sygrminc@aol.com
SYG Publishing
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Ex-convict Pens Inspirational Best Seller About Second Chances

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Human Rights, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more