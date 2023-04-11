Ex-convict Pens Inspirational Best Seller About Second Chances

SYG Publishing introduces its new release by William Licea about how he went from inmate to entrepreneur.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William Licea shares his powerful story as entrepreneur, beating the odds to achieve success in From Burning Blocks to Building Blocks ($16.99, paperback, 979-8987123409, $25.99, hardcover, 979-8987123416).
In From Burning Blocks to Building Blocks, Licea describes his journey from inmate to successful business owner, offering insights and inspiration to anyone who has faced adversity or is seeking a second chance. The book is a powerful testament to the transformative potential of hard work and perseverance, and serves as a source of inspiration for anyone who has faced similar challenges.
“Entrepreneurship is about perseverance and determination,”says Licea. “I hope that my story will inspire others to pursue their dreams and overcome their obstacles. The odds are against you when you are born in this environment and when you get incarcerated you have three paths…Grab a gun, grab a bag of drugs or grab a job and become who you are meant to be.”
Readers who are looking for a source of inspiration to help them overcome adversity and pursue their dreams will fine Licea’s story to be a powerful testament to the transformative power of hard work and perseverance. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from Licea’s experiences and gain valuable insights into the world of entrepreneurship.
###
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.