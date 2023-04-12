Calgary’s Top Esthetician and XO Treatment Room Founder, Annie Graham, Takes Next Step with New Atomic Pom Labs Venture

Previously featured in O Magazine and Elle Canada, Graham is taking her next step with the launch of Atomic Pom Labs, developing new products and formulations.
I am so excited for the new opportunities and challenges that will come with launching Atomic Pom Labs, and looking forward to helping cosmetic entrepreneurs formulate and launch their fresh ideas.”
— Annie Graham
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Annie Graham, the founder and owner of Calgary’s top facial spa XO Treatment Room, has announced she will be moving on to her next venture, Atomic Pom Labs. Newly created Atomic Pom Labs is a small-batch cosmetic formulation company specializing in skin care, hair care, body care, nail care, and animal care products.
Since 2014, Annie and her team at XO Treatment Room have been delivering personalized and science-backed facials to curious Calgarians. Since launching, Graham has maintained the brand’s strong ethos of balancing efficacy and science with pleasure and ease of use. Over the years, their unique approach to facials and skin treatments saw XO Treatment Room featured in the Globe and Mail, Elle Canada, O Magazine, and CTV’s The Marilyn Denis Show, among others.
“Selling XO Treatment Room was a challenging decision, and I am so grateful and proud of the hard work and dedication my team has put into this business over the years,” said Graham. “With that, I am so excited for the new opportunities and challenges that will come with launching Atomic Pom Labs, and looking forward to helping countless cosmetic entrepreneurs formulate and launch their fresh ideas.”
In her new venture, Atomic Pom Labs, Graham will be supporting the next generation of cosmetics and aesthetics entrepreneurs in formulating and manufacturing their products. With an expert team of diverse science backgrounds, Atomic Pom Labs can formulate small to medium-sized batches of personal care products, produced with low waste, intentional design, and dedicated creation. In addition to new formulations and production, Atomic Pom Labs also offers retail and professional use personal care products.
Based in Calgary, Atomic Pom Labs is the official lab of the Canadian Cosmetics Cluster, a new membership group for companies looking to establish themselves in the Canadian cosmetics market.
“I am looking forward to trying new things with passionate people and creating thoughtful and meaningful products together,” continued Graham. “Skin care is an outlet for reflection, wellness, and transitions. There is so much potential for developing new products in kinder, more sustainable methods, and I can’t wait to collaborate in an entirely new way!”
