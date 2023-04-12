Aloha Evening Earth Day Celebration
Aloha evening Earth Day Celebration supporting Marine Research Hub of South Florida & North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 with entertainment by Polynesian Proud.
We look forward to wrapping up this season’s Art & Charity Series supporting the arts cultivating a cultural experience and celebrating Earth Day with Marine Research Hub of South Florida”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloha evening Earth Day Celebration, North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 presents their season finale at North Beach Art Gallery on Thursday, April 20th from 6-10 p.m. We have partnered with Marine Research Hub® Consortium. We support the environmental protection awareness raised by Earth Day. We invite you to come support the arts and enjoy the Spirit of the Polynesian performances of dance, music and Samoan Fire brought to us by Polynesian Proud Productions. We will be featuring Marine inspired body painting and hosting a meet and greet with the artists at the Galt Ocean Plaza, 3334 NE 34th Street.
North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 was founded by supporters of the arts in our South Florida community. The organization hosts events and uses its platform to gain exposure for creatives from artists, performers, fashion designers and more. Our goal is to raise awareness for the community for cultural enlightenment and mutual support. We bring the community together with artists to educate and enhance our community. “We look forward to wrapping up this season’s Art & Charity Series supporting the arts cultivating a cultural experience and celebrating Earth Day with Marine Research Hub of South Florida.” said gallery owner Brooke Trace. We have partnered with the Marine Research Hub of South Florida to bring awareness and support to benefit our community.
In 2017, the Marine Research Hub® Consortium was founded to foster collaboration among research, education, business, and economic development organizations. A 501(c)(3), MRH establishes the region as a global leader in oceanographic research, while helping to commercialize and monetize the research securing a leadership position in the Blue Economy. Founding members of the Marine Research Hub unified in a memo of understanding, include Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University, Nova Southeastern University, University of Miami, Business Development Board of Palm Beach County, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Miami-Dade Beacon Council and Marine Industries Association of South Florida. To learn more, visit www.marineresearchhub.org
From the shores of the South Pacific to the shores of South Florida, Polynesian Proud Productions brings the Spirit of Aloha and The Magic of Polynesia to us. True and authentic, they bring to life their heritage and culture of Polynesia. It is not uncommon to find the "Very Best" within Polynesian Proud Productions, Inc. from award winning Tahitian drummers and dancers to our Hawaiian Steel Guitar Master or World Champion Fire Knife Dancers of Samoa. Professional, Passionate & Polynesian! This will be an authentic experience to honor Asian Pacific Heritage month while celebrating this rich culture with modern touches. Evoking the perfect atmosphere to enjoy the beauty of their culture in our community.
