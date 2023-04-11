RAILROAD RETIREE INFORMATIONAL CONFERENCES - ATLANTA GA AREA

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF RETIRED & VETERAN RAILWAY EMPLOYEES, INC.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees, Inc. (NARVRE), will be holding Railroad Retiree Informational Conferences in the Atlanta Georgia area on April 17 and April 18, 2023. These conferences are for all retired and active railroad workers and their families. Speakers will include NARVRE National Officers, representative from Jones Granger law firm on asbestos disease, representative from Railroad Medicare and the former labor member from the U.S Railroad Retirement Board. Additional information can be found at NARVRE ATLANTA Facebook page and at www.narvre.us. The conferences will be held at the following dates, times and locations:
Monday - April 17, 2023 10:00 AM
Cumming Recreational Center
437 Pilgrim Mill Road
Cumming, GA 30040
Monday – April 17, 2023 3:00 PM
Chattahoochee Technical College
980 South Cobb Drive
Marietta, GA 30060
Tuesday – April 18, 2023 10:00 AM
Comfort Inn & Suites
7815 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Lunch will be served at these conferences.
NARVRE will also hold a Railroad Retiree Informational Conference in Chattanooga, TN on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM. This conference will be held at Wally’s Restaurant located at 1600 McCallie Avenue in Chattanooga.
Ron Hylla
National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees
+1 320-492-6411 email us here
