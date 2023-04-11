Gov. Cox ceremonially signs bills focused on families 

SALT LAKE CITY (April 11, 2023) – Our state is only as strong as our families. Today we signed bills focused on protecting and supporting families and children in Utah – including historic domestic violence legislation. These bills will be life changing, and saving for so many people in the future. Here’s some highlights:

HB 314 Remedies for Victims of Domestic Violence Amendments:

This bill outlines the circumstances under which a renter who is a victim of domestic violence can terminate their rental agreement. This is an incredible step in providing domestic violence victims with additional protections.

SB 117 Domestic Violence Amendments:

This bill requires law enforcement officers responding to allegations of domestic violence against an intimate partner to complete a lethality assessment protocol by asking victims a series of questions. Lethality assessments have the potential to prevent tragedies.

HB 43 Domestic Violence Modifications:

This bill creates the Domestic Violence Data Task Force, which is responsible for coordinating and making recommendations to the Legislature regarding the collection of domestic violence data in Utah. Better data helps us create more meaningful and effective policy. This task force will help us pinpoint what data will best inform and develop solutions.

HB 199 Voluntary Firearm Safekeeping Amendments:

This bill addresses the voluntary commitment of a firearm in cases of domestic violence. Our current law allows the owner of a firearm or a cohabitant of the owner to voluntarily commit a firearm to a law enforcement agency if the owner or a cohabitant believes that the owner or another cohabitant possesses a threat. This bill prohibits returning the firearm if the owner is a restricted person arrested or booked on a class A or felony domestic violence offense (if there is a court determination of probable cause).

HB 244 Utah Victim Services Commission and Victim Services:

Creates the Victim Service Restricted Account and creates the Utah Services Commission. Survivors of crime deserve our support and protection. This commission will find additional and better ways to assist the victims in our state.

HB 324 Workplace Violence Protective Orders Amendments:

Creates a workplace violence protective order. Everyone has the right to feel safe at work, and this bill allows victims of domestic violence and their employers to have a mechanism to report abuse and receive these protective orders.

HB 350 Adoption Modifications:

We want to make sure Utah is the most family friendly state in the nation by making adoption as easy as possible by honoring and supporting the parents and families who choose to adopt.

SB 106 Caregiver Compensation Amendments:

Caregiver compensation gave families a new option they could use, giving families an option to access services they need by giving additional support and funding needed to ensure that the Division of Services for People with Disabilities can continue to provide financial, social and emotional benefits for individuals with disabilities and their families.

SB 133 Modifications to Medicaid Coverage:

This bill expands Medicaid coverage for postpartum women from the current 60 days (“initial postpartum period”) to a full 12 months (“extended postpartum period”). It also requires DHHS to submit a waiver by July 1, 2023. Postpartum is defined as the day on which a woman’s pregnancy ends by way of birth, miscarriage, or stillbirth. This is an incredible win for the state of Utah.

SB 217 Children’s Health Coverage Amendments:

This bill appropriates an ongoing appropriation of $4.5 million from the General Fund for children’s health coverage. It’s an investment that will pay dividends for these children, their families and our entire community for years to come.

We will be holding more ceremonial bill signing ceremonies throughout April, stay tuned!

###