Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Arrest 10 People in Chat Sting Operation 

April 11, 2023

Today the Utah Attorney General’s Office is releasing the results of a statewide undercover operation that targeted offenders communicating with children via text, social media, and other chat platforms to meet for sexual activity.

For over two weeks in the early-spring of 2023, officers worked undercover to expose adults who seek to harm children and perpetuate the demand for child sexual abuse material. From this operation, 10 arrests were made and three search warrants were served. Three investigations are still pending and will likely result in arrests.

Operation Cyber Spear was a cooperative effort that included 70 officers from the Utah Attorney General’s Office (ICAC, SIU, and SECURE), Homeland Security Investigation, United States Secret Service, AP&P – Region 3, Tremonton City PD, Perry City PD, Weber County SO, Ogden City PD, Roy City PD, Clearfield City PD, Draper City PD, Herriman City PD, Sandy City PD, South Salt Lake City PD, Taylorsville City PD, West Jordan City PD, West Valley City PD, Bluffdale City PD, Lehi City PD, Salem City PD, Orem City PD, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Park City PD, IWRCFL, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Enoch City PD, and St. George City PD. Thank you to all who participated and thank you to Ogden City, Lehi City, and St. George City police departments for hosting the operation.

Learn more about the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force here: icactaskforce.org