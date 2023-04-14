Celebrating Sweet 15 Year Old Girl's Fashion Photography Spring Break Gig

Talented 15 Year Old Girl 'Love4Fashion' landed sweet photography gig take pictures of luxury shopping she loves www.CelebratingShopping.com
Talented 15 Year Old Girl 'Love4Fashion' landed sweet photography gig take pictures of luxury shopping she loves www.CelebratingShopping.com
Talented 15 Year Old Girl 'Love4Fashion' landed sweet photography gig take pictures of luxury shopping she loves www.CelebratingShopping.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good creates and leads The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values to prepare them for life.
Love4Fashion thank you for working on your Spring Break and inspiring luxury shopping for GOOD!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency in the world helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to self-fund meaningful mentoring programs preparing kids for life.
After, the first year on The Sweetest Gigs; talented kids are given the responsibility to co-create their own gigs.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "We only retain the top performing kids; and invest in developing their talent so that they experience freedom(independence), fulfillment, growth, self-appreciation and sweet success!"
About
Love to Shop for Good. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs (meaningful mentoring program); and earn luxury shopping weekend travel to LA and NY, stay at The Sweetest Hotels and enjoy $2500 Luxury Gift Card to learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.