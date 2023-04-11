Agility Insurance Services and Ameritas Partner to Offer Reliable Dental Insurance

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Agility Insurance Services announced that it has partnered with Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. to provide Agility agents and their clients with dependable dental coverage. Ameritas is known for its large dental network and award-winning service, ensuring that Agility’s clients receive the coverage they need.

For seniors, dental care throughout retirement is critical. On average, seniors spend around $1,000* a year on dental services, and 74%** of seniors currently lack dental insurance. Ameritas dental insurance offers a solution with its network of over 592,000 access points and 132,000 unique providers nationwide. Ameritas senior insureds enjoy a network utilization greater than 40%. Moreover, Ameritas senior customers enjoy up to 30% off in network savings.

Ameritas also provides ease of selling with an agent custom hyperlink, 5-click quoting, enrollment technology. Ameritas has been a BenchmarkPortal Center of Excellence for sixteen consecutive years.

Ameritas PrimeStar dental insurance plans offer product simplicity, member value, and ease of enrollment, with no waiting periods on their top-selling plans. PrimeStar dental also gives customers credit for prior coverage benefits for new members and one of the nation's largest dental provider networks. Additionally, vision plans can be sold bundled with dental or stand-alone.

Agility Insurance Services and Ameritas are committed to providing reliable dental coverage with award-winning service to their agents and clients.

About Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Ameritas offers dental plans and vision plans that are great supplemental insurance options for individuals, families, and businesses. With a plan to fit all ages, Ameritas is committed to providing dental, vision, and hearing care benefits that are an investment in one's overall health and well-being. They make it simple to find an in-network provider in your area with their online directory. Whether you're looking for individual coverage, family coverage, or business coverage, Ameritas has a plan that will meet your needs.

About Agility Insurance Services

Agility Insurance Services is committed to equipping health insurance agents with the necessary tools to make health insurance accessible to all, including individuals and small business owners. Agility’s sales team specializes in health insurance marketing and contracting, providing agents with the best possible resources and support to serve their customers. Agility recognizes the importance of health insurance and our agents work diligently to offer the best coverage options available. The agency is devoted to providing their insurance agents with ample resources, ensuring the agents have essential knowledge and tools to provide the best possible service to those seeking better health coverage.