Fichance Launches Its ERC Bridge Program To Help Businesses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fichance, a reputable provider of flexible business financing solutions, has announced its latest offering to help business owners access much-needed funds faster. The company now offers ERC (Employee Retention Credit) Bridge Program, allowing businesses to get money against their pending ERC credits. This is in addition to Fichance's other business finance products, such as lines of credit, term loans, SBA loans, and more.

The ERC is a refundable tax credit designed for businesses that continued paying employees while shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic or had significant declines in gross receipts from March 13, 2020, to December 31, 2021. However, these funds can take time to process, leaving business owners waiting for the funds they need. Fichance's ERC Bridge Program solves this problem by providing businesses access to these funds in advance, with pre-approval available online at fichance.com. Funding time can be as little as two days and up to ten days.

CEO John Anthony realized the processing time for these credits may be a little too long for many. John states, "We understand that these credits usually don't move at the speed of business. So, we are providing the opportunity for business owners to access their ERC funds right away." Fichance was founded in 2021 with the goal of helping small business owners during the pandemic. With over 15 years of experience in finance, the company knows that access to financing is more critical than ever, especially during uncertain times.

Fichance aims to provide fast, flexible, and hassle-free business funding. Business owners can access funds from $10,000 up to $1,000,000 in as little as 24 hours. Whether businesses need to invest in growth, manage cash flow, or take their operations to the next level, Fichance can help.

Fichance's ERC Bridge Program is just the latest addition to the company's funding programs. The company plans to continue rolling out additional financing options to ensure small business owners have maximum accessibility to finance options when needed.

Fichance's ERC Bridge Program options are available to businesses of all sizes, including sole proprietors, independent contractors, and non-profits. Business owners can apply online at: www.fichance.com

