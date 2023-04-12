Goodguys Heads to North Carolina to Celebrate Classic Cars

The North Carolina Fairgrounds will be packed with chrome, glowing paint and rumbling exhaust during the Goodguys 8th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals, April 21-23.
A Goodguys Rod & Custom car show is fun for the whole family! Be sure to join in the fun at the Goodguys North Carolina Nationals, April 21-23, at the North Carolina Fairgrounds in Raleigh.
Classic muscle cars, like this '69 Plymouth Road Runner, will be joined by street rods and classic trucks at the Goodguys North Carolina Fairgrounds in Raleigh, April 21-23,
Goodguys 8th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals brings custom trucks, classic cars, hot rods and family fun to Raleigh, April 21-23
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association continues their 40th season by heading to Raleigh, North Carolina, for the 8th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals! The huge event takes April 21-23 at the beautiful North Carolina Fairgrounds and packs it full with horsepower, chrome and gleaming paint on muscle cars, vintage hot rods and classic trucks that you get to see and hear up close and personal!
There will be a lot of cars and trucks competing for a Finalist award to qualify for the Goodguys Top 12 of the year including Muscle Car, Truck of the Year, Custom Rod and more, plus Goolsby Customs will be selecting the Top 10 Builders Choice rides of the weekend. The event is open to 1998 and older vehicles on Friday and Saturday, but come Sunday, all American made or powered vehicles are welcome.
The family friendly event is so much more than a car show, as Goodguys has a Kids Zone with free games, arts and crafts as well as a Model Car Make and Take where the kids get a free model car to build. When the kids are done building, be sure to head over to the Nitro Thunderfest to hear and feel the brute strength of vintage dragsters firing up and revving their supercharged engines.
There’s also a Swap Meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral and Vendor/Manufacturers midway where you can see and learn about the latest new hot rod and muscle car parts available. There is also live music, an indoor show area and come Sunday, a parade of over 60 award winning cars you don’t want to miss.
Be sure to stick around on Saturday night to watch an action-packed Demolition Derby! Drivers beat, bounce and run into each on a slippery red clay surface to see who will the last car running (extra ticket required). The Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals always delivers a fun weekend and gathering of cool cars, cool people and good times.
WHAT: Goodguys 8th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals
WHERE: North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raleigh NC 27607
WHEN: April 21 - 23, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
TICKET INFO: Go to http://www.good-guys.com/ncn, Purchase at the gate or online
MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets
