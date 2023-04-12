Faith-Based Focused Childcare Center Opening Soon in McDonough, GA
Turning Point Church collaborates with Child Care Biz Help to open a new daycare for families struggling to find care in McDonough, GAMCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Turning Point Church rises to the challenge and opens a brand new childcare center called Kids Point Learning Center, to help families in the McDonough, GA community combat the increasing childcare shortage.
Families across the nation are still struggling to find childcare available for their children resulting in parents having to juggle tough decisions about how to care for their children while working. Daycare waitlists are so long, moms are quitting their jobs or choosing to stop having kids. Moms are having to compromise on their career and family dreams. McDonough, GA is in the middle of a childcare desert, so this is good news for area families.
An October 2022 survey of 12,000 childcare providers by the National Association for the Education of Young Children found that 38 percent have longer waiting lists due to recent staffing shortages and about half say they want to serve more children.
“Our team is excited to open a new, licensed childcare center in Henry County! We have seen the need for full-time, faith-based programs, and we believe that our high standards for staffing, environments, and quality childcare allow us to serve families well, and make a difference in Henry County,” says childcare director, Samantha Smith.
Kids Point Learning Center is a ministry of Turning Point Church. Turning Point Church is a non-denominational, multicultural, and multi-generational church located in South Atlanta, Georgia.
“We saw a need not only in our church body, but also in the community, so we committed ourselves to creating an environment that parents trust and where children can grow in all areas: cognitively, physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually,” said Smith.
Kids Point Learning Center provides a higher standard of childcare with a mission to make an impact in the lives of their students, invest in their team, and influence their community. Each early childhood professional on staff is dedicated to enriching the lives and skills of the children in their care in preparation for the school years ahead.
Kids Point aims to be the premier, faith-based childcare center in South Atlanta providing excellent care for infants, toddlers, and preschool children. Kids Point Learning Center is welcoming families to stop by and tour anytime. Enrollment is already filling up fast, so schedule your tour today.
