IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Arnold Stalk Ph.D Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas Announces Charity Navigator Accreditation

SHARE Village Las Vegas

Get ready to change the world with SHARE Village Las Vegas! We are empowering our community to make a difference - one step at a time!

Our Charity Navigator accreditation is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health”
— Arnold Stalk, Founder, SHARE Village
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Stalk, Ph.D., Founder of SHARE Village Las Vegas is proud to announce that its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency has earned accreditation by Charity Navigator. This accreditation designates SHARE Village Las Vegas as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that our organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria. Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

“We are delighted to provide SHARE Village Las Vegas with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President, and CEO of Charity Navigator. “We are eager to see the good work that SHARE Village Las Vegas is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

“Our Charity Navigator accreditation is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health,” said Arnold Stalk, Ph.D, Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas. “We hope that it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to eliminate homelessness, poverty and hunger in the United States.”

SHARE Village Las Vegas’ rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org.

About SHARE Village Las Vegas

Share Village Las Vegas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the elimination of homelessness poverty and hunger in the United States. Share Village Las Vegas houses over 500 previously homeless veterans and families each night with both transitional and permanent affordable rental housing, provides comprehensive market fresh food, operates Share Village Las Vegas "Order Ahead" concierge touchless curbside food service, and distributes emergency food boxes, feminine hygiene supplies and dog and cat food supplies for our residents and the community which further enhances our collaborations to provide direct access to medical and mental health, addiction services, employment placement and job training. www.sharelasvegas,org Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791

About Charity Navigator

A rating by Charity Navigator enables organizations to help more people turn their values, passions and beliefs into meaningful change and impact. Charity Navigator provides the data, ratings and advice that cut through the noise, making it easy to make informed choices that turn intent into action. Because whether it’s money, time, expertise, information or material goods, there are more ways not just to believe, but to act.

Download the SHARE Village Las Vegas mobile app! Available for download in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Arnold Stalk
SHARE
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube

You just read:

Arnold Stalk Ph.D Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas Announces Charity Navigator Accreditation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Arnold Stalk
SHARE
Company/Organization
SHARE
181 Cliff Valley Drive
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89148
United States
+1 702-624-5792
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

SHARE Village Las Vegas was established in 1994 and is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the creation and development of affordable housing villages. This is a unique and innovative approach to holistic and comprehensive housing, with access to 24/7/365 supportive services provided by community partners. Public and private partnerships have been formed to develop and operate affordable housing with collaborative medical and mental health services, employment referrals and placements, and a full service community food pantry/nutrition program. We're bringing veterans and families home. Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791

SHARE Village Las Vegas

More From This Author
Arnold Stalk Ph.D Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas Announces Charity Navigator Accreditation
Arnold Stalk, Ph.D Releases New Book Ending Homelessness In America-A Blueprint For Success
SHARE Village Las Vegas and Molina Healthcare Nevada To Bring Mobile Medical Help Center to downtown Las Vegas
View All Stories From This Author