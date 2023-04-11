Arnold Stalk Ph.D Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas Announces Charity Navigator Accreditation
Our Charity Navigator accreditation is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Stalk, Ph.D., Founder of SHARE Village Las Vegas is proud to announce that its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency has earned accreditation by Charity Navigator. This accreditation designates SHARE Village Las Vegas as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that our organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria. Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.
Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.
“We are delighted to provide SHARE Village Las Vegas with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President, and CEO of Charity Navigator. “We are eager to see the good work that SHARE Village Las Vegas is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”
“Our Charity Navigator accreditation is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health,” said Arnold Stalk, Ph.D, Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas. “We hope that it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to eliminate homelessness, poverty and hunger in the United States.”
SHARE Village Las Vegas’ rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org.
About SHARE Village Las Vegas
Share Village Las Vegas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the elimination of homelessness poverty and hunger in the United States. Share Village Las Vegas houses over 500 previously homeless veterans and families each night with both transitional and permanent affordable rental housing, provides comprehensive market fresh food, operates Share Village Las Vegas "Order Ahead" concierge touchless curbside food service, and distributes emergency food boxes, feminine hygiene supplies and dog and cat food supplies for our residents and the community which further enhances our collaborations to provide direct access to medical and mental health, addiction services, employment placement and job training. www.sharelasvegas,org Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791
About Charity Navigator
A rating by Charity Navigator enables organizations to help more people turn their values, passions and beliefs into meaningful change and impact. Charity Navigator provides the data, ratings and advice that cut through the noise, making it easy to make informed choices that turn intent into action. Because whether it’s money, time, expertise, information or material goods, there are more ways not just to believe, but to act.
