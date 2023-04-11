IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

OKW’s Fluorescent And Photoluminescent Printing: Be Seen

New hi-vis and photoluminescent inks for OKW enclosures and tuning knobs

OKW can apply the new inks using silk-screen printing on the products.

OKW can also apply the new inks using Tampo printing.

Whether in hazardous areas or in diffuse lighting conditions, sometimes attracting attention is not only desirable but also necessary.

Our new high-visibility printing service is perfect for safety electronics and equipment that needs to be seen”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has expanded its range of custom printing colors to meet these requirements.

Customers can now specify OKW’s products with labels and graphics produced (by screen or tampo printing) using new fluorescent inks. These are ideal for warning messages or for attracting attention to equipment such as emergency electronics.

These special inks convert invisible UV light into visible light. In this way, colors are perceived to be brighter, and a stronger contrast is achieved with the same light intensity. This effect is particularly strong against a dark background. Also known as hi-vis or signal inks, these fluorescent inks are available in yellow, orange, red, pink, and green.

It is also often important to consider the visibility of safety and orientation signs, or the highlighting of specific device functions during hours of darkness or in low light levels.

For this purpose, OKW now offers photoluminescent inks (phosphorescent inks). These special inks are mixed with phosphor particles so they can absorb light, store it and give it off again in the dark as an afterglow effect. These inks look particularly impressive when used in screen printing. Generally speaking, however, they are not intended for use against dark backgrounds.

Learn more about high-visibility printing >>

