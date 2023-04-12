NEXCOM XPPC 22-100A Powers Self-Service Touchscreen Applications

Smart Lockers, Hotel Self-Check-in, and In-Store Advertising Require Powerful Processing within a Small Mountable Footprint
— Peter Yang, President
FREMONT, CA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent retail solutions, announced today launch of the XPPC 22-100A fanless touchscreen computer, incorporating an industrial motherboard and touchscreen LED backlight LCD panel to power versatile industrial applications and self-service solutions, including hotel self-check-in, smart lockers, and in-store advertising.
The XPPC 22-100A includes a touchscreen LED backlight LCD panel with 1920 x 1080 (FHD) resolution and 400 nits brightness. Combined with a front panel featuring a slim and flush design, weight optimization, multi-mounting choices, and compliance with IP65 standards for panel mounting, the XPPC 22-100A delivers for multiple industrial applications. The new fanless computer is powered by an Intel® Celeron® processor, supporting DDR3L up to 8GB.
“In today’s fast-paced world, customers demand quick and simple self-service solutions. In addition, businesses are looking to advanced technology solutions to reduce labor costs and improve customer service,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “NEXCOM’s new XPPC 22-100A is designed to power self-service solutions with a multi-touchscreen and high processing power, in a slim, adaptable, and easy-to-mount package.”
The XPPC 22-100A panel PC features the Intel® Celeron® processor, delivering lower power consumption, higher efficiency, and quieter fanless operations. The ergonomic 10 Points P-Cap interactive touchscreen is IP65 certified against water and dust damage. It delivers clear visuals across wide viewing angles, reducing eye strain and fatigue with anti-smudge and anti-glare treatment. The multi-touchscreen computer can be mounted three convenient ways: VESA mount, panel mount, and open frame mount. A lockable adapter reduces unexpected power disconnections and interruptions, improving overall reliability.
The XPPC 22-100A is a reliable and versatile panel PC offering a variety of practical I/O ports to power a wide range of applications, including smart lockers. For example, the RJ45 GbE LAN port can be used for network connection, while the USB 3.0 ports enable practical and secure functions, to include electronic invoice printouts, a card reader for ID authentication, and a keypad for password input. The line-out port provides audio capabilities to support interactive in-store advertising, and the COM port can be used to power smart locker detection sensors.
“Self-serve smart lock technology is being deployed in a variety of settings, including universities, shopping centers, transport stations, gyms, and theme parks. These smart lockers are convenient for families and individuals who need a place to store belongings quickly and safely, and they provide new revenue sources that aren’t tied to staffing times and pay,” said Yang. “But the self-storage solution requires high processing power that is both reliable and cost-effective. The XPPC 22-100A is a highly adaptable, secure, and convenient solution that meets the needs of smart locker applications.”
Features
• 21.5” TFT FHD 16:9 panel
• 10 Points P-Cap multi-touch with slim bezel design
• IP65 protection on the front
• Support: VESA/panel/open frame mount
• Onboard Intel® Celeron® processor J3455
• 1 x DDR3L up to 8GB, M.2 2242 Key M for storage device
• Support power input 19 VDC
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
