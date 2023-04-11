St. Albans Barracks / False Information to Law Enforcement

There were 2,350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,378 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2001948
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 11th 2023 at 1004 Hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 108.8
ACCUSED: Meghan Gaboury
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT
CHARGE(S): False Information to Law Enforcement
SUMMARY OF THE INCIDENT:
On April 11th 2023 at 1004 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a speed violation on Interstate 89 at mile marker 108.8 in the town of Georgia. During the course of the traffic stop, the operator was identified as Meghan Gaboury. It was discovered Gaboury initially provided a false name and date of birth in order to avoid being issued a ticket for the speed violation. Ultimately, Gaboury was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on May 23rd 2023 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge. Additionally, she was issued a ticket for Operating with a Civilly Suspended Driver’s License.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: May 23rd 2023 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: None