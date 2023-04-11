Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / False Information to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23A2001948                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: April 11th 2023 at 1004 Hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 108.8

 

ACCUSED: Meghan Gaboury

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

CHARGE(S): False Information to Law Enforcement

 

SUMMARY OF THE INCIDENT:

 

            On April 11th 2023 at 1004 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a speed violation on Interstate 89 at mile marker 108.8 in the town of Georgia. During the course of the traffic stop, the operator was identified as Meghan Gaboury. It was discovered Gaboury initially provided a false name and date of birth in order to avoid being issued a ticket for the speed violation. Ultimately, Gaboury was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on May 23rd 2023 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge. Additionally, she was issued a ticket for Operating with a Civilly Suspended Driver’s License.   

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: May 23rd 2023 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

 

St. Albans Barracks / False Information to Law Enforcement

