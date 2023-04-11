YCLUB.io Attends NFT NYC 2023

YCLUB.IO YCLUB Crowdfund YCLUB NFT Collection

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- YCLUB .io, is excited to announce its attendance at the NFT NYC Show from April 12-14. YCLUB is thrilled to participate in NFT NYC, one of the largest and most respected NFT conferences in the world. As an innovator bringing Web 3 tech to the superyacht space, YCLUB will be showcasing their utility-based NFT collection.What is YCLUB?YCLUB is the world's first superyacht management company to fully integrate Web 3 technology, NFT community and utility features, data-driven AI insights and metaverse experiences throughout its ecosystem. YCLUB's mission is to leverage technology to reimagine the experience of clientele and professionals in the superyacht space, to work for ocean conservation and to build a vibrant, diverse community that benefits from the YCLUB economy together.YCLUB NFTs are built for beauty and utilityYCLUB is proud to announce that its groundbreaking Genesis NFT collection, featuring 7,000 stunning pieces, is now 90% sold out. Each NFT in this collection showcases the magnificent Lana superyacht in ultra-high resolution, set against the backdrop of breathtaking seascapes and the world's most iconic ports. The level of artistic quality and attention to detail in these NFTs is a value of its own.But the appeal of YCLUB's superyacht NFTs goes beyond their aesthetic allure. Owners also enjoy exclusive utilities and benefits. YCLUB NFT holders receive non-expiring rewards generated from YCLUB's Superyacht Booking and Sales Marketplace and its nautically-themed e-commerce YCLUB Store. Additionally, YCLUB NFT holders enjoy discounts, a 5% discount on superyacht charter bookings and additional discounts in the YCLUB Store.YCLUB NFTs have four tiers, Rare, Super Rare, Epic and Legendary. Top-tier Epic & Legendary NFTs offer unique benefits, such as access to invitation-only real-life events on superyachts in the docking season and the ability to rent these NFTs. YCLUB's website features a comprehensive chart outlining the utilities and benefits associated with each of their NFTs across the YCLUB ecosystem.Superyacht Crowdfund through NFTsIn Q3 2023, YCLUB will be releasing the world’s first NFT collection representing a digital certificate of fractional ownership in YCLUB’s crowdfunded superyacht. YCLUB is especially excited about this initiative because it expands the demographic of people who can participate in the outsized financial rewards available in the superyacht industry. Income will be generated from chartering and events on the crowdfunded superyacht and distributed to Crowdfund NFT holders annually. Crowdfunding series NFT owners will also be invited for special events on the crowdfunded superyacht during the docking season.⭐Eagle Eyes Win a YCLUB NFT!⭐If you spot a YCLUB representative at the NFT NYC Show and you can describe two things that make YCLUB NFTs unique to him or her, you will win a YCLUB NFT! Over $50,000 worth of YCLUB NFTs to be given away.Meet with YCLUB!YCLUB will be meeting with industry professionals to discuss potential integrations.To meet with YCLUB at NFT NYC:🛥️ DM them on twitter or instagram🛥️ Email them at marketing@yclub.io

Lana superyacht in the YCLUBverse