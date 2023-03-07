YCLUB.io Exhibiting at Crypto Expo Dubai 2023
Presenting: YCLUB’s Revolutionary Web 3 Ecosystem Hub for the Superyacht IndustryDUBAI, UAE, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YCLUB.io, will be exhibiting at Crypto Expo Dubai 2023 on March 8-9, 2023 (Booth #64), where YCLUB will also be presenting the launch of their revolutionary blockchain-based ecosystem for the superyacht industry on March 9, 2023, at 11:45 am.
YCLUB is the world’s first community-based, metaverse-enriched ecosystem for the superyacht industry, where members receive non-expiring revenue sharing of YCLUB profits from throughout the YCLUB ecosystem. YCLUB's mission is to leverage technology to reimagine the experience of clientele and professionals in the space and to make the space accessible to a wider demographic.
YCLUB’s Ecosystem
YCLUB’s ecosystem includes ten business lines in a vertically integrated structure that makes each unit more efficient, cost-effective and smarter. Having all of these lines live in one ecosystem also makes YCLUB a superyacht industry hub, providing for all use cases including as a business and social community network for all.
Efficiencies
Through its use of blockchain and metaverse technologies, YCLUB introduces many efficiencies to reduce friction in the superyacht booking, sales and management process.
Enriched Experience
In addition to solving efficiency issues, YCLUB is also disrupting the superyacht industry with innovations that elevate and deepen the user experience. A few of the innovations that YCLUB introduces are a metaverse-enriched, crypto-based charter and sales marketplace, a metaverse-based trip visualizer, live events in our YCLUBVerse, and a social club.
First Business Lines of YCLUB Ecosystem are Launching:
YCLUB’s Superyacht Booking and Sales Marketplace (decks.yclub.io/charters), is launching March 31, 2023, and YCLUB’s Maritime Metaverse, YCLUBVerse, the world’s first superyacht maritime metaverse, is launching Q3, 2023.
