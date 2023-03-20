YCLUB.io Attends The Palm Beach International Boat Show
MEET US THEREDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YCLUB.io, is excited to announce its attendance at the Palm Beach International Boat Show from March 23-26 in sunny Florida. As an innovator in the superyacht space, YCLUB will be showcasing the imminent launch of their Superyacht Booking and Sales Marketplace and their Maritime Metaverse, (YCLUBVerse). Throughout this event, YCLUB will be meeting with industry professionals to discuss potential integrations with their services and to explore new partnerships.
YCLUB is thrilled to participate in the Palm Beach International Boat Show, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious yacht shows globally. This annual event has grown to become the third-largest boat show in the United States attracting thousands of attendees.
YCLUB is the world's first superyacht industry ecosystem to fully integrate Web 3 technology, data-driven AI insights and 3D/VR metaverse experiences throughout its ten vertically integrated business lines. YCLUB's mission is to leverage technology to reimagine the experience of clientele and professionals in the superyacht space and to build a vibrant, diverse community that benefits from the YCLUB economy together.
YCLUB’s Ecosystem
YCLUB’s ecosystem includes ten business lines in a vertically integrated structure that makes each unit more efficient, cost-effective and smarter. Having all of these lines live in one ecosystem also makes YCLUB a superyacht industry hub.
Increased Efficiencies with YCLUB
Through the use of Web 3, innovative systems and a seamless user interface, YCLUB introduces many efficiencies to reduce friction in the superyacht booking, sales and management processes. Some of these efficiencies include automated KYC, automated booking and sales with unlimited trip customizations, live support from dedicated YCLUB Managers and frictionless payments in crypto.
Enriched Experience with YCLUB
In addition to solving efficiency issues, YCLUB is also disrupting the superyacht industry with innovations that elevate and deepen the user experience. One of the innovations that YCLUB introduces is a 3D/VR gamified, metaverse enriched charter and sales marketplace, where clientele can view the superyachts listed and destinations in a 3D/VR metaverse environment.
YCLUB Business Lines:
For more in-depth information about YCLUB’s business lines, visit:
decks.yclub.io/ecosystem, decks.yclub.io/charters, decks.yclub.io/manager, decks.yclub.io/yclubverse
