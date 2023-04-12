Desert Essence® and Country Life® Vitamins Honor Earth Day with Spotlight on Sustainable Production Practices

Leading Eco-friendly Brands Share 10 Tips to Help Consumers Reduce Environmental Impact
HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to consumer demand for sustainably-sourced products, Desert Essence® and Country Life® are helping consumers source responsibly-produced products this Earth Day, April 22, 2023. A global study(1) of consumers by Nielsen in 2020 revealed 73% would definitely, or probably change their consumption habits to reduce their environmental impact. Invested in sustainable practices and products from the outset, these two heritage brands are sharing 10 tips to help consumers reduce their environmental footprint within the personal care and vitamin and supplement categories.
10 Tips to Source Eco-Friendly Health and Beauty Products:
1. Research companies and brands to ensure they are committed to sustainable practices.
2. Check for trusted 3rd party certifications such as Certified B Corporation, Leaping Bunny, Non GMO Project, USDA Organic, EWG Verified, etc. to better understand the standards to which products have been produced.
3. Choose personal care products that are free from artificial dyes and synthetic fragrances that can be damaging to the environment.
4. Buy products made with ingredients that have been sustainably sourced.
5. Choosing cruelty-free products that prioritize compassion where possible. Look for the Leaping Bunny logo.
6. Purchase products in bulk to reduce packaging or shipping when available. Take advantage of brand sales.
7. Try to reduce single-use plastic by choosing refillable beauty products such as Desert Essence Foaming Hand Soap Starter Kit, which also helps to reduce water usage.
8. Purchase from companies that use organic ingredients wherever possible, and those that support sustainable farming.
9. Look for products that are made from recycled materials or contain post-consumer recycled content.
10. Buy local where possible, and support businesses that are committed to sustainable practices.
It is estimated that the global personal care and beauty industry is annually responsible for producing 120 billion units of packaging(2). Within the US, the industry was responsible for producing 7.9 billion units of rigid plastic packaging in 2018. Desert Essence and Country Life are both committed to reducing waste while guiding consumers to make sound environmental purchasing choices.
To help counter waste, Desert Essence ensures that all of its tubes, bottles, and caps are recyclable and free of BPA. In partnership with Renewable Choice, Desert Essence purchases wind power credits, and it also uses rail transportation, LED lighting, and occupancy sensors to help conserve energy.
“Our hair, skin, face, and oral care products are made with sustainably sourced ingredients and biodegradable formulas, but our commitment to the environment doesn’t stop there,” says Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing for the Desert Essence brand. “We continue to explore and use more sustainable packaging options for them with our new product development and reformulations, utilizing refillable solutions and post consumer recycled packaging (PCR content),” she adds.
Sharing its headquarters with Desert Essence, Country Life is committed to integrity across all of its production and packaging processes. “Our whole team is focused on innovation, inspiration, and integrity and that is something that carries through every aspect of our production process,” says Sharon Paguio, senior director of marketing for the Country Life brand. “75% of our products go into recyclable glass bottles, and since 2008 Country Life uses green power through renewable sources; thus solidifying the Green Power Partnership with the EPA”.
Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.
Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life’s thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tagline “Power Your Greatness,” Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life’s stages. Country Life’s manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York, and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.
