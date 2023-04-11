THE DOO WOP PROJECT COMES HOME TO NEW YORK FOR THREE SHOWS

Submit Release
~Broadway Actors Bring The Jukebox Musical “The Doo Wop Project” to Patchogue on April 21st, Brooklyn on April 22nd, and Bronx on April 23rd~

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Doo Wop Project” featuring favorite Broadway stars will be coming home to New York for THREE SHOWS:
- Friday, April 21st at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue, NY
- Saturday, April 22nd at On Stage in Kingsborough in Brooklyn, NY and
- Sunday, April 23rd at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in Bronx, NY


The musical evening will be a tribute to the Doo Wop and Motown music of the 20th century. The performance will include some of the greatest hits from The Temptations and The Four Seasons, along with “DooWopified” versions of modern classics from Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, and more, making it an extraordinary musical experience.

The Doo-Wop project features stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, who bring unparalleled sound and vocal excellence authenticity to recreate—and in some cases entirely reimagine—the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

The Doo Wop Project recently gained national attention with the PBS special, The Doo Wop Project, which traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits of today in this concert special filmed before a live audience. The PBS special has amassed thousands of viewers throughout its time on the network.

Tickets are available at https://www.thedoowopproject.com/

Shaili Priya/ Burke Allen
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
shaili@allenmediastrategies.com
