THE DOO WOP PROJECT COMES HOME TO NEW YORK FOR THREE SHOWS

The musical evening will be a tribute to the Doo Wop and Motown music of the 20th century. The performance will include some of the greatest hits from The Temptations and The Four Seasons, along with “DooWopified” versions of modern classics from Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, and more, making it an extraordinary musical experience.
The Doo-Wop project features stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, who bring unparalleled sound and vocal excellence authenticity to recreate—and in some cases entirely reimagine—the greatest music in American pop and rock history.
The Doo Wop Project recently gained national attention with the PBS special, The Doo Wop Project, which traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits of today in this concert special filmed before a live audience. The PBS special has amassed thousands of viewers throughout its time on the network.
